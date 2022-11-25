Submit Release
Expanse Studio’s Bounty Hunter One of the Most Successful Slot Releases

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For all the players cherishing the good old Western movies, Expanse Studios, casino game developer founded in 2017, launched the slot game called Bounty Hunters, designed in a typically Western manner.

The playing ambient perfectly resembles the atmosphere in unforgettable movies - there is an arrest warrant in place - the only thing left is for you to choose the reward.

Players will have the chance to peep inside a renowned salon and experience the allure that these locations conceal.

As usual, there was a tense atmosphere and a lot of bottles in the salons.

You can have fun with two different sorts of joker symbols, and sticky jokers show up during free spins and hold their position until the finish of this bonus game.

The guitar's tones will transport you to the Wild West, just like in old western movies.

You will experience all the delights of the Old West, including meeting illustrious sheriffs and fugitive criminals.

Among other features, the game’s RTP is 96.31%, has 40 payment lines, includes adjustable free spins, multilevel progressive jackpots and tournament features.

