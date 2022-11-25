Việt Nam, Uganda agree to prioritise trade, investment ties

VIETNAM, November 25 -

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính suggested Việt Nam and Uganda bring economic cooperation on par with their fine political ties and potential.

He was speaking during a reception for Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni in Hà Nội on November 24.

The PM congratulated Uganda on its achievements in politics, socio-economic development, and disease prevention and control, and lauded the country’s contributions to important multilateral mechanisms such as the United Nations, the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), and the African Alliance.

He also briefed the guest on Việt Nam’s orientations and results in socio-economic recovery and development.

The leaders stressed that the two countries should closely coordinate to deepen their relations in a pragmatic and effective manner, saying the exchange of delegations, especially at the high level, would help enhance mutual understanding and political trust.

He suggested the two countries continue their mutual support at multilateral forums, especially at the time when Uganda assumes the NAM Chairmanship for 2023-2026.

To boost the economic ties, Việt Nam and Uganda need to step up trade and investment promotion activities, facilitating the penetration of goods into the East African market and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as well, the PM continued.

The leader spoke highly of the initial results of the bilateral investment ties, especially in mining and construction with a total capital of nearly US$40 million, and urged the two sides to intensify the sharing of information about investment capacity, environment and opportunities.

Agriculture should be a key cooperation area in order to contribute to ensuring food security in each nation, he said, suggesting stronger collaboration in education-training, information-communications, national defence and security and tourism, as well as partnerships in other spheres like oil and gas, health care, culture and sports.

For his part, Museveni expressed his impression of Việt Nam’s socio-economic achievements over the past time, and praised its role at multilateral forums, particularly the UN.

The President noted his belief that Việt Nam will successfully perform its membership at the UN Human Rights Council for 2023-2025, significantly contributing to peace and development and ensuring human rights.

Uganda always attaches importance to the good friendship with Việt Nam, he said, sharing PM Chinh’s views on cooperation orientations, with trade, investment and agriculture to be the core.

Host and guest agreed to create a legal framework for investment and trade activities through the negotiations and signing of free trade agreements, and those on double taxation avoidance.

They shared the view that disputes should be settled by peaceful measures in line with international law, ensuring security, safety and freedom of navigation and aviation.

Meeting with Party leader

Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng and President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on the same day agreed to bolster cooperation between the two countries in an effective and pragmatic manner, and take the bilateral relationship into a new development period, matching the wish and potential of both sides.

During their meeting in Hà Nội, Trọng stressed the significance of the Việt Nam visit by Museveni, who is also Chairman of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Party, saying it will open up a new development period for the ties between the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) and the NRM and the two countries, especially in the context of the two countries working towards the 50th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties next year.

Congratulating Uganda on its achievements in national construction and development, the host expressed his belief that under the leadership of the NRM and the President, the country will maintain a peaceful and stable environment for further growth.

The Vietnamese Party leader emphasised major orientations to beef up cooperation in politics, economy and culture between the two countries, and step up their mutual understanding and coordination at international forums.

He also stressed the significance of the political will and policies of the two countries leaders to enhance the bilateral ties.

For his part, the Ugandan President spoke highly of the CPV’s leadership in Việt Nam’s past struggle for national independence and reunification, and the present cause of national construction and development. — VNS