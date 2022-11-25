GCC Ceiling Fan Market Price, Leading Manufacturers Share, Industry Size, and Analysis Report 2022-2027

GCC Ceiling Fans Market

UAE, GCC, November 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “GCC Ceiling Fan Market Report: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the GCC ceiling fan market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 1.90% during 2022-2027.

Ceiling fans refer to a device installed on the ceiling of a room, with hub-mounted rotating blades that circulate the air, thus producing a destratification or cooling effect. They consist of aluminum or plastic blades, a capacitor, a flywheel, a holder, and a rotor. The warm air is attracted upward due to the rotation mechanism of the fan. In comparison to air conditioners and coolers, ceiling fans are more economical, energy-efficient, and have a longer shelf-life and lesser capital investment. In recent years, ceiling fans have gained traction in the GCC countries due to their widespread adoption in residential and commercial spaces.

GCC Ceiling Fans Market Demand:

One of the primary factors driving the market is the rising awareness of the economic and environmental benefits of ceiling fans. Additionally, the growing trend of spending on premium products of home décor is creating a positive market outlook. Other than this, technological innovations in ceiling fans, including lighting and decorative fans in different colors, designs, sizes, and styles, are escalating influencing the product demand. Besides this, key players are introducing brushless direct current (BLDC) motors that provide various advantages, such as low noise, longevity, lightweight, compactness, and energy costs, thus propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the launch of ceiling fans with new innovative features, including interchangeable blades, remote connectivity through smart devices, and voice control, is strengthening the market growth. Moreover, rapid globalization is leading to easy accessibility of this product through numerous distribution channels, thus creating lucrative growth opportunities for the leading players operating in the industry.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

• Standard Fan

• Decorative Fan

• High Speed Fan

• Energy Saving Fan

• Others

Breakup by Fan Size:

• Small

• Medium

• Large

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Offline

• Online

Breakup by End Use:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

Breakup by Country:

• Saudi Arabia

• UAE

• Qatar

• Oman

• Kuwait

• Bahrain

