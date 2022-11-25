Kismile Unveils Its Largest Black Friday Promotion Week Ever

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kismile announced today it's having its biggest-ever Black Friday sale with up to 40% off Electric Fireplace Stoves and other home appliances. The fireplaces offer freestanding or two-way installation, are multi-operational with touch screen and remote control functions, and help reduce energy waste and costs within the home.

Kismile is an e-commerce brand that focuses on consumer electronics, home appliances and is one of the leading brands of home appliances in the world. To date, they have over 200 products being sold across the globe and are dedicated to making products that bring happiness and enjoyment to their customers, hence the word "smile" within their brand name.

"Now more than ever, customers are counting on us to help them find the best holiday gifts while offering fantastic savings on a variety of products," says Jonathan, Kismile Marketing Director. "We want to give our customers the best product choices, at the best prices so that we can make their lives more enjoyable this Black Friday and during the holiday season."

Here's what customers can look forward to from Kismile's Black Friday sales event:

Kismile Electric Recessed and Wall Mounted Fireplace

Two ways of installation - Wall-mounted and in-wall recessed options are available. It's easy and fast to install and is ideal for all kinds of locations such as home, office, or anywhere heat and ambiance are needed.

Saves energy - 750W and 1500W for different rooms and environments which can be adjusted accordingly for both warm and energy-saving purposes. The supplemental zone heating is for up to 400 square feet.

Ultra-thin design with touch screen and remote control functions for easy use.

12 kinds of flame and light color, five levels of brightness, and five levels of flame speed to choose from.

Safety and comfort - ETL Certificate Approved. The heat is suitable for maintaining the natural humidity within the air without making the room too dry.

Kismile 25 Inch 3D Infrared Freestanding Electric Fireplace Stove

Freestanding stove which requires minimal assembly and is easy to move to different rooms, locations, or a new home.

Saves energy - 500W and 1500W for different environments which can be adjusted accordingly for both warm and energy-saving purposes. The supplemental zone heating is for up to 400 square feet.

Choose from 12 kinds of flame and light color, 5 levels of brightness, and 5 levels of flame speed to create ambiance and warmth.

Sleep mode which saves power when not in use and instantly restarts where it left off.

Overheat protection which automatically turns off once the temperature threshold has been reached.

Customers can visit https://kismile.com/pages/black-friday and use the code BLACK FRIDAY to save up to 40% on electric fireplace stoves and other home appliances. Black Friday Sale ends on Dec. 3, 2022.

