Kridovia Appliances LLP Launches Commercial Dehumidifiers for Industrial Use
Kridovia Appliances LLP is one of the best places to buy a home, kitchen, and industrial appliances online.
We want people to work in a healthier and safer environment free from mold and allergens. For that reason, we are going to introduce the dehumidifier for commercial purposes in a variety of sizes.”KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, November 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Humidity and excessive moisture can be challenging to manage and affect indoor environments. Business buildings and industrial enterprises often have to maintain the indoor climate under control. Failure to maintain appropriate humidity levels can result in various negative consequences for persons, facilities, products, and more, ranging from the growth of mold, mildew, and rust to the deterioration of vital building elements due to excessive moisture buildup. That's why many organizations invest in high-quality commercial dehumidifiers to protect expensive equipment and provide a productive environment for their employees. Kridovia Appliances LLP, a renowned supplier of home and industrial appliances, has recently launched a robust and high-performance commercial dehumidifier with excellent moisture retention capabilities for business environments.
— Mr. Rikesh Jaiswal, the founder of Kridovia.
Unlike domestic versions, a commercial dehumidifier is designed with a high-level air-purifying filter, area coverage, and several other features to provide excellent humidity and moisture control in commercial settings. This design improves productivity for people and provides better climate control for larger spaces. But many people searching online for dehumidifiers for industrial purposes end up with results showing air conditioning devices that fail to reduce and maintain the humidity level needed for business settings. While these home dehumidifiers are adequate for use in residential settings such as single-family homes and condominiums, they fall short of the standards set by commercial and public buildings. On the other hand, industrial models such as Westinghouse Dehumidifier are designed to cover a large space, high moisture removal, and air-purifying capabilities. Depending on the area coverage requirements, one can install one or multiple dehumidifiers to improve indoor climate control.
Thanks to improving technologies and design innovations, many commercial dehumidifiers have become more capable of removing moisture and sustaining varying temperatures in indoor settings. For example, the White Westinghouse dehumidifier model can remove up to 55 liters of moisture from the air daily and perform between 5°C and 35°C. Another advantage of this model is its portable design, so one can easily transport the equipment wherever it is needed. In sum, installing a commercial dehumidifier can provide the following benefits: it eliminates mold formation, protects structural integrity, removes odors, improves employee productivity, and provides an eco-friendly environment.
In an attempt to improve industrial environments and provide a long-lasting solution to businesses, Kridovia Appliances LLP has recently launched a high-capacity commercial dehumidifier series. These models have a robust design, enhanced moisture-removing capacity, and indoor air quality, making them suitable to meet the demands of industrial applications. Moreover, these premium appliances support continuous drainage via a hose pipe fitting. As a result, it has several advantages over the commonplace, stationary dehumidifier, including portability and low energy cost.
About Kridovia Appliances LLP
Regarding online retailers, Kridovia is among the best in the home and kitchen electronics field. It offers a vast selection of home and kitchen appliances, including dehumidifiers, wine coolers, refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines, microwave ovens, air purifiers, and many more. In addition, the company has introduced a new line of commercial dehumidifiers in various sizes and capacities for industrial and business applications.
Kridovia
10/2A Jamini Roy Sarani Ballygunge Place East Ground Floor,
Kolkata, West Bengal 700019, India
+918981224400
Rikesh Jaiswal
Kridovia Appliances LLP
+91 89812 24400
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other