First Session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on Plastic Pollution

Assistant Secretary of State for Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs Monica Medina will travel to Punta del Este, Uruguay to lead the U.S. delegation to the first session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC-1) November 26-28. Assistant Secretary Medina will join U.S. interagency partners, including the Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Agency for International Development, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and representatives from over 150 countries to develop a global agreement on plastic pollution.

The INC-1 is the negotiating body established by the United Nations Environment Assembly to develop the text of a global agreement on plastic pollution. The United States is actively engaged in negotiations seeking a global agreement that is ambitious, innovative, and covers the full lifecycle of plastics.

For media inquiries, please contact OES-PA-DG@state.gov