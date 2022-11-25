Jlink Launches Newest Range of Computer and Gaming Monitors on Amazon

Each monitor comes in multiple sizes, offers true HDR viewing experience, anti-glare and blue light eye protection plus a whole host of other useful features for office workers, gamers and online creators.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Jlink has officially launched its newest range of computer and gaming monitors. All monitors come with low blue light and anti-glare technology that reduces damage to eyes and in a variety of sizes to choose from. Jlink monitors offer more protection and choice to suit each customer's needs.

Currently, Jlink offers two types of monitors, computer monitors and gaming monitors.

Jlink Computer Monitors offer:

· True HDR Viewing Experience - Each monitor delivers 1920x1080P full HD image, with a 99% sRGB color gamut, 16.7M dispersion range, and 3000:1 to 4000:1 high contrast ratio, enhancing the screen with brighter and more colorful visuals.

· Eye Protection - Anti-glare and low blue light technology protects users from potential eye damage that can occur from extended screen time.

· Ergonomic design - Coming with a tilt/height/pivot/swivel adjustable and VESA replaceable stand, the Jlink newest computer monitor allows you to find a sweet spot that bridges clarity and comfort when working or gaming.

· 3 Monitor Sizes - The 24-inch screen for general productivity tasks without overcrowding your screen. The 32-inch monitor is helpful for photo/video editing and gives optimal space for dividing up the screen area. The Jlink 34-inch computer monitor is also designed for multi-taskers; PIP/PBP display modes support dual connect and view for complex multitasking.

Jlink Gaming Monitors come with similar features:

· Adaptive Synchronization Technology - Compatible with both G-sync and Freesync, say goodbye to screen tearing and stuttering while gaming.

· Rapid Response - Each monitor comes with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response ensuring every image is rendered sharply and in quick succession with no smear or delay.

· RGB Light Bar - With a built-in RGB light bar that creates an immersive experience and inspires a sense of an E-Sport atmosphere.

· 3 Monitor Types - Jlink gaming monitors come in three sizes: 24-inch, 27-inch (1080p), 27-inch (1440p). Each monitor offers crystal clear viewing, customizable adjustment and flexible connectivity with multiple ports.

"Did you know that the average person spends almost seven hours per day in front of a screen?" says Alexis, Director of Jlink R&D Center. "It's no exaggeration to say that our lives are inevitably linked to the world of more and more screens. So, we stopped and thought to ourselves, 'How can we make products that improve people's lives, health and long-term well-being while staring at screens all day?'"

With that question in mind, Jlink began its journey and was founded with the intention to make computer and gaming screens and products that improve users' daily lives and health without compromising on product quality, innovation and affecting their health.

