Cognitus Expands Its Global Delivery Capabilities to Colombia

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognitus opens new Colombia GDSC (Global Delivery Support Center) to offer nearshore services to its ever-expanding global customer base and to create new opportunities for the experienced and young professional workforce locally.

Cognitus places big bets in Latin America - this time in Colombia - by launching operations, hiring experienced technology professionals, and recruiting from Colombia's top higher education institutions. "We are excited to be part of this new chapter in Cognitus' global expansion journey. Being so close geographically and culturally to the United States, Colombia has a lot to offer with a strong pool of bilingual professionals who are able to collaborate with clients and colleagues globally," says Luis Carballo, Associate Partner at Cognitus.

"Cognitus is committed to supporting our partners and customers globally. As such, we continue to expand at a great pace to keep up with our product and partner offering needs. Our new GDSC in Bogota, Colombia has carefully selected local professionals to support various platforms, such as SAP's S/4HANA, various CX solutions including SAP's Sales Cloud as well as non-SAP platforms like PriceFx, Winshuttle and Icertis," said Francisco Verdesoto, Senior Partner at Cognitus, and a leader in Cognitus' expansion and Global Partnership plans.

About Cognitus

Cognitus is an SAP gold partner that builds, sells, implements, deploys, and supports SAP solutions, through its global network of offices across North America, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Europe. Cognitus' mature offering of products includes Cognitus Industry Solutions for the Aerospace & Defense (CIS-AD); Cognitus Industry Solutions for Professional Services (CIS-ProServ) and Cognitus Industry Solutions Intelligent Pricing (CIS-IP).

