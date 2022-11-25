Submit Release
Bosnia and Herzegovina Statehood Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I wish the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina a heartfelt congratulations as you celebrate Statehood Day.

Bosnia and Herzegovina is at a pivotal moment in its history. In the weeks and months ahead, Bosnia and Herzegovina’s leaders have the opportunity to end the politics of division and to form stable and functioning governments able to pursue the reforms necessary to secure its rightful place in the Euro-Atlantic community of nations. The United States continues to strongly support your sovereignty, territorial integrity, and multiethnic character. I look forward to strengthening our partnership on security, energy diversification, and anticorruption in the months ahead.

Today is an opportunity to come together as a country and forge a path of reconciliation, partnership, and progress. The United States remains committed to helping advance your goals for a more secure, peaceful, and prosperous future for all.

