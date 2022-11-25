Purolator partners with Best Buy to help make holiday shipping more seamless for consumers

Company's shipping drop-off and pick-up services now available at 101 Best Buy locations across Canada

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Today Purolator announced a nationwide partnership with Best Buy as part of Purolator's plan to provide exceptional service to its customers this holiday season. The company also grew its workforce, added new agent partners to bring more shipping locations closer to consumers, expanded its fleet and rolled out more digital tools to make it quicker to send and track packages.

Purolator expecting to process nearly 48 million packages, and ready to take on more, this holiday season.

"We continue to make investments in our network and customer experience to ensure we are ready to provide exceptional service as businesses and consumers gear up for the holidays," said John Ferguson, President and CEO, Purolator. "We are expecting to process nearly 48 million packages during this busiest season of the year, and we're ready to take on more! With this Best Buy partnership, we will now have more than 2,000 shipping locations across the country."

Purolator customers can now drop off and pick up packages at 101 Best Buy stores across Canada. And while in store, customers can also check out Best Buy's large assortment of holiday gifts for everyone on their list.

All Purolator shipping locations, including Best Buy stores, can be found using Purolator's locator tool on purolator.com and its mobile app.

Purolator is ready to deliver this holiday season

Hired 1,200 new employees across the country to deliver more packages, including more weekend deliveries.

Expanded its fleet by nearly 10 per cent to meet market demand and improve delivery performance and safety.

Enhanced its Purolator Your Way web app to track packages and personalize e-commerce delivery; consumers can subscribe at purolator.com/subscribe-to-pyw.

Added and enhanced shipping access points:

More agent partners including Swiftpost (55 locations in 2022), in addition to Best Buy (101 locations).



Added Quick Stop Kiosks for 24/7 contactless services, Quick Stop Pick-Up parcel lockers and Purolator drop boxes to increase package drop-off and pick-up locations by 30 per cent in high-traffic areas.



Simplified returns with label free services. Customers can have their return shipping label printed via QR code at more than 1,000 retail locations.



Set up Mobile Quick Stop trucks outside its highest-traffic terminals.



Expanded condominium parcel locker program to offer residents convenient package pick up, any time of the day or night, at over 235 boxes in busy urban areas.

Holiday shipping fast facts

This peak shipping season ( Nov. 1 to Dec. 24 ), Purolator expects to process 47.7 million packages.

), Purolator expects to process 47.7 million packages. Busiest week of the year ( Nov. 27 to Dec. 3 ): Influenced by Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Purolator expects to process about 7 million pieces during this week – on average, approximately 1.4 million per day (Monday to Friday).

): Influenced by Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Purolator expects to process about 7 million pieces during this week – on average, approximately 1.4 million per day (Monday to Friday). Busiest day of the year, Cyber Monday ( Nov. 28 ): Company expects to process 1.4 million pieces.

): Company expects to process 1.4 million pieces. From Dec. 1 to Dec. 24 , Purolator expects to process 21.3 million pieces, with an average of 1.2 million pieces processed each day (Monday to Friday).

, Purolator expects to process 21.3 million pieces, with an average of 1.2 million pieces processed each day (Monday to Friday). In the week leading up to Christmas ( Dec. 18 to Dec. 24 ), Purolator expects to process 5.9 million pieces.

Customers can discover more ways Purolator is delivering for the holidays at purolator.com/holidayspirit.

About Purolator

Purolator Inc. is Canada's leading integrated freight, package and logistics solutions provider. Celebrating over 60 years of delivering its customers' promises, Purolator continues to expand its reach and renowned service levels and reliability to more people, more businesses and more places across the country and around the world. Purolator is proud of its Canadian heritage and is focused on sustainably positioning itself for future growth and success. Purolator is also committed to contributing to the well-being of the communities it serves and where more than 14,000 of its employees live, work and play.

About Best Buy Canada

A wholly owned subsidiary of Best Buy Co., Inc. BBY, Best Buy Canada Ltd. is one of Canada's largest and most innovative omnichannel retailers, operating the Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, and Geek Squad ( www.geeksquad.ca ) brands. With over 160 Best Buy and Best Buy Mobile stores across Canada and an expanded assortment of lifestyle products offered through BestBuy.ca , Best Buy is a leader in total retail, catering to customers how, when, and where they want to shop. Best Buy Canada is committed to making a positive impact in the community with programs and partnerships that support youth to connect with technology to advance their education. For more information, visit BestBuy.ca .

SOURCE Purolator Inc.