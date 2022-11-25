Global Smart Mirror Market Projected Growth Until 2026

Smart Mirror Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Smart Mirror Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company's "Smart Mirror Global Market Report 2022” forecasts the smart mirror market is expected to grow from $2.45 billion in 2021 to $2.78 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.41%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The smart mirror market is expected to grow to $4.57 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.28%.

The high demand for connected devices is expected to propel the growth of the smart mirrors market.

Smart Mirror Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the smart mirror market. Major companies in the smart mirror market are advancing in their new technologies and integrating options such as fitness into their products.

Smart Mirror Market Overview

The smart mirror market consists of sales of smart mirror products and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that is used to access different types of information in the form of widgets, such as the current weather, and time, date, and news updates. Smart mirrors are two-way mirrors, having an electronic display behind the glass. The time, weather, calendar events, and the day's news can all be displayed. These mirrors can show information, include touch input and include speakers, cameras, microphones, and other sensors.

Market Segmentation

• By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

• By Type: Exterior Mirror, Interior Mirror

• By Functionality: Connected, Non-Connected

• By Feature: AR-Smart Mirror, Non AR-Smart Mirror

• By Application: Automotive, Healthcare, Retail And Marketing, Consumer, Other Applications

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Perseus Mirrors, Samsung Electronics, Electric mirror Inc, Japan Dsiplay Inc, Magna International Inc, Gentex Corporation, Seura, Ficosa, ALKE, Murakami Corporation, Desnion Ltd, Ad Notam, Keonn, Archello, Videotree and Michael Teeuw.

Smart Mirror Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides in-depth smart mirror global market research.

