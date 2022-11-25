ACAMS Launches Italy Chapter to Foster Collaboration in Fight Against Financial Crime

Italian chapter offers platform for training and partnerships for AFC and sanctions professionals throughout the Italian peninsula

/EIN News/ -- Miami, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACAMS, a leading membership organization dedicated to fighting illicit finance globally, has expanded its footprint with a new chapter in Italy for anti-financial crime (AFC) professionals. Launched earlier this week in Milan, the ACAMS Italy Chapter provides a platform for career development, networking, and education to AFC and sanctions compliance practitioners in Italy, who as chapter members will have the opportunity to collaborate with their peers in financial institutions, regulatory bodies, law enforcement agencies and other organizations.

To mark the launch, the chapter hosted its inaugural event in the heart of Milan featuring a keynote address by Blake Pritchett, Deputy Director of the U.S. State Department’s Office of Economic Sanctions Policy and Implementation, and a roundtable discussion with Nico di Gabriele, Special Team Lead at the European Central Bank, Marco Pacini, Manager at the Bank of Italy’s Inspectorate Department, Arianna Rovetto, Group Head of AML at Banco BPM Group, Sabrina Galmarini, Of Counsel at Annunziata & Conso, and moderator Angelo Mincuzzi, Special Correspondent for Il Sole 24 Ore.

As part of the ACAMS global network, the Italy Chapter welcomes professionals from all segments of the AFC space, including banks, payment service providers, FinTech businesses, insurance companies, consultancies, law firms, cryptoasset issuers, regulatory bodies, law enforcement agencies, and other entities exposed to financial-crime risks.

“By fostering information-sharing and collaboration across the public and private sectors, ACAMS Chapters stand at the heart of our mission to end financial crime around the world,” said ACAMS CEO Scott Liles. “As the 62nd chapter in our global network and our 15th in Europe, the ACAMS Italy Chapter will join our global chapters who are united in their goal to fight money laundering, terrorist financing, sanctions evasion and other illicit activity in the region.”

“ACAMS chapters serve as a powerful example of what can be accomplished when talented AFC professionals come together to protect the financial services sector from criminal abuse and save lives,” he said.

The ACAMS Italy Chapter is led by the following board members: Alberto Armani, Head of KYC-AML and Senior Director at Intesa Sanpaolo, Sabrina Emilia di Feo, Internal Audit Senior Manager at UniCredit Group Holding, Francesca Monini, Managing Director at Protiviti, Nicola Passariello, Financial Crime Practice Lead at Moody’s Analytics, Arianna Rovetto, Group Head of AML at Banco BPM Group, Marco Valcavi, AMLO-MLRO at Flowe S.p.A., Mediolanum Fiduciaria S.p.A., and Prexta S.p.A., and Michele Valeriani Global Head Anti Financial Crime Compliance at Generali.

Learn more about the ACAMS Italy Chapter here.

