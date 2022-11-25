Altenew’s Newest Craft Supplies Collection Has Paper Crafters Amazed with Its Ingenuity
Altenew's Simply Scientific release brings fans a whole new crafting experience with its trendy and creative designs.
Altenew's Marvelous Monthly Subscription Series excite crafters every month with the anticipation of new, wow-worthy paper crafting products.
This NY-based company has the crafting world abuzz with its latest designs. The hype is real; their new collection will surely please crafters of all levels.
Science is all around us - from research labs to the human body to nature. This release honors all things scientific!”SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, USA, November 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Altenew's newest release of paper crafting goodies was the highlight of this month for crafters all over the world. Even during the peak of the holiday season, with countless Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions abound, this paper crafting company sure knows how to make headlines with their latest release, Simply Scientific. Their newest collection, released in the first week of November, boasts a stunning array of unique geometric designs. The fun scientific stamps, dies, stencils, embossing folders, and hot foil plates included in this release will definitely leave crafters with endless ways of experimenting with their projects.
— Jen Rzasa, Altenew Vice President of Product Development
"Science is all around us - from research labs to the human body to nature. This release honors all things scientific!" Altenew Vice President of Product Development, Jen Rzasa, shared. "The stars of this collection are stamps of botanical illustrations, versatile test tubes, and beakers, which can double as flower vases, too!"
The timing of the Simply Scientific release is perfect because crafters all over the globe are busy making preparations for their holiday projects. Altenew’s newest release offers crafters an oasis of beautiful design possibilities with its pun-filled sentiments, one-of-a-kind embossing folders, and breathtaking floral stamps.
In addition to their release, Altenew continues to stay true to its promise of providing crafters with endless inspiration through its Mini Inspiration Guide. They also launched a Creative Jump Start Class with Simply Scientific Release to ensure that crafters would make the most of this imaginative collection.
But that’s not all that Altenew has in store for their beloved audiences! They also hosted the November 2022 Simply Scientific Release Blog Hop, which contained even more crafting inspiration from renowned designers. Lucky participants were also given a chance to shine with their crafting skills and share them with the community. Indeed, crafters all over the globe feel so valued knowing just how much Altenew is willing to accompany them throughout their creative journey.
Aside from the enthralling Simply Scientific collection, Altenew fans were also in for a treat this month with the new Marvelous Monthly Series. The company's fans thought these bundles wouldn't get any better, but the items from this month proved them mistaken!
For this month, the new Paint-A-Flower: Iceland Poppies collection was an exciting addition to crafters’ floral stash. The stamp set is reminiscent of cheerful Iceland poppies dancing in the breeze, with 14 accompanying sweet sentiments that crafters adored. The images in this set will leave everyone in awe with the delicately drawn poppies that offer many coloring options.
On the other hand, the Build-A-Garden: Glowing Gardenias take the spotlight on this month's bundle with its enchanting beauty! This versatile stamp, die, and stencil set brings the magnificence of gardenias to any project. It features two gardenia images that can be used on their own or in a simple arrangement for various design options. They are accompanied by sentiments about friendship, kindness, and encouragement. Since the set comes with a 3-in-1 stencil, a mini blending brush, and a high-quality coordinating die, it's even easier to create wow-worthy projects!
Of course, it is known to many that Altenew makes the best floral layering stamps and dies. That's why they didn't disappoint with this month's Craft-A-Flower: Sulfur Cosmos, which gave their customers a new layering die set to adore! This intricate die set features petals from the stunning species of sulfur cosmos flowers, which symbolize never-ending love, sincerity, innocence, and loyalty. Crafters who get their hands on this layering die set will surely experience all these things once they see how exquisite the outcome of their project looks!
For crafters looking for smaller stamping sets or die-cutting tools, Altenew's release has a particular set for you. With its appealing folk designs, the Mini Delight: Folk Motif Stamp & Die Set is perfect for any crafter looking to express their creativity in smaller projects. The one-of-a-kind folk patterns on this adorable stamp set and its sentiments can be used to spruce up any paper crafting project.
The Marvelous Monthly Series Bundle is not complete without a jaw-dropping, show-stopper Craft-Your-Life Project Kit. For this month's kit, the Craft-Your-Life Project Kit: Bewitching Rose became the highlight of every Altenew subscriber's stash. This all-in-one kit featured a large captivating rose with foliage and wildflowers. This gorgeous stamp, die, stencil, and embossing folder kit will surely be the focal point of many crafters' projects for a long, long time.
Altenew has been the go-to for all paper crafting enthusiasts since its first release. With each new monthly update, the artistic minds at Altenew provide crafters with more tools and tutorials to help them create their best work yet. Crafters will undoubtedly keep on looking forward to more releases from this amazing paper crafting brand.
Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural, and versatile designs to paper crafting products. Altenew knows that the personal, delicate touches of a handmade card or scrapbook page can bring joy to the most important people in your life, and it is proud to create products that help inspire creative projects and one-of-a-kind handmade creations.
