Dust Control Systems Market Size, Company Revenue Share, Key Drivers, and Trend Analysis, 2017–2027

Increasing construction and mining activities leading to air pollution are driving the demand for the market.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Dust Control Systems Market is forecasted to reach USD 29.48 billion by 2027. The growth in construction and mining sector has led to environmental hazards and the increasing air pollution is primarily driving the industry’s growth.

Dust particles are produced due to manufacturing as well as construction activities which get mixed with air and cause environmental hazards. Dust control systems are produced to suppress this problem especially in industrial sectors. They are used to limit dust particles and create a healthy work environment for workers. Modern systems offer better results as they are automated and are less costly.

Various end use industries like construction, mining, oil and gas, chemical, textile, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage in developing nations are the major drivers of the industry. Adding to this, strict government regulations related with health and safety of people is fuelling the market to a large extent.

The factors which are restricting the industry’s growth are the high cost involved in the manufacturing process as well as the maintenance cost involved is also quite high. In addition to that, many dust control systems are unable to work effectively in rough and undulating surfaces. This is an important factor restraining the market’s growth.

Asia-Pacific region is the leading consumer of these systems followed by North America and Europe. Rapid industrialization along with urbanization in these part of the world is posing huge opportunities for players in the market in these regions.

The COVID-19 impact:

As the COVID-19 crisis grows, the industry is facing numerous challenges. The major players have been forced to stop their operations amidst repeated lockdowns in various parts of the world. There is sheer lack of workforce around the world which has forced the major companies operating in the industry to stop production. The air pollution level has also gone down significantly amidst this global pandemic’s spread. The sales figures of the industry in terms of revenue and volume have also seen a massive decline as international trade has been minimized to a large extent. The companies are trying to clear their stocks by catering to the domestic market but are facing huge challenges in maintaining cash balances and profits. Due to this pandemic, health concerns would grow significantly among people which can fuel the demand in the market but the companies need to come up with innovative solutions in order to provide the systems at a much cheaper cost.

Key participants include Illinois Tool Works Inc., Donaldson Company Inc., Nederman Holding AB, Spraying Systems Co., Absolent Group AB, BossTek Inc., EmiControls Srl, Beltran Technologies Inc., Camfil AB, and Sly Inc.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Dry control systems also known as dust collectors consists of bags, vacuum, cyclonic and electrostatic collectors. Cyclonic collectors is predicted to have substantial growth during the forecast period because of its safe design, efficiency, low price and low maintenance cost.

• The pharmaceutical as well as the food and beverage industry is predicted to register significant growth during the forecast period due to high demand of hygienic products. These sectors have stringent government regulations which is likely to have a huge positive impact on the market under study.

• North America has always held a significant market share in the industry and this trend is likely to continue over the forecast period. USA is one nation which is involved in active monitoring and control of air pollution. Regulations like Clean Air Act and the National Ambient Air Quality Standards by Environment Protection Agency is expected to largely drive the industry in this region. Demand of these systems will also be high in European countries like UK, Germany, Italy and France and the European market may surpass USD 5.45 billion by 2027.

• Some of the new product launches include iCue by Donaldson, DustBoss DB-60 Fusion by BossTek, MikroPul-Assist by Nederman Holding AB and Gold Series X-Flo by Camfil.

• Important deals taking place in the market include acquisition of Kerstar Ltd by Absolent Group Company in 2019, Carter Environmental’s Engineers Ltd by Absolent Group Company in 2019, Luwa Engineering AG by Nederman in 2018, and NEO Monitors by Nederman in 2017.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the Dust Control Systems market on the basis of type, mobility, end use industry, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

• Wet

• Dry

Mobility Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

• Mobile Controllers

• Fixed Controllers

End Use Industry Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

• Construction

• Mining

• Oil & Gas

• Chemical

• Textile

• Pharmaceuticals

• Food & Beverage

• Others

Regional Outlook:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of MEA

Key point summary of the report:

• It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

• The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

• Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

• The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

• The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

