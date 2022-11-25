Outlook on the Specialty Yeast Global Market to 2028 - Players Include Kerry Group, Lallemand, Lesaffre and Angel Yeast Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Specialty Yeast Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application (Food (Bakery Products, Functional Foods, Savory Products), Beverages, Feed, and Others), By Type, By Species, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Specialty Yeast Market size is expected to reach $4.8 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 6.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

Specialty yeasts are all-natural additives that give food and feed products a stronger flavor character while also improving their nutritional profiles. Due to their perceived health benefits of having high nutritional values and antioxidant characteristics, they are suitable for a variety of applications in the food and beverage sectors.

Fresh yeast is used to extract specialty yeast. In general, the production of specialty yeast involves three steps: fermentation (yeast growth), disruption (cell breaking), and separation (to keep the soluble part).

The enzymes disassemble the yeast shell and break down the proteins, producing the specialized yeast products in the process. Yeast is a type of microbe which are single-celled fungus. The food and beverage sectors use yeast, which comes in around 1,500 different types. In food applications, such as sauces, snacks, seasoning, ready-to-eat meat, bread goods, alcohol, and functional meals, specialty yeasts are used.

The most popular type of yeast used for fermentation is Saccharomyces cerevisiae, which is also used to brew alcoholic beverages, especially beer and bread. Specialty yeast differs from fresh yeast in terms of its technical specifications and is composed of proteins, amino acids, vitamins, minerals, and carbohydrates. Due to its distinctive flavor, specialty yeast is often employed in the food sector. Nowadays, specialty yeast can be found in many varieties.

Though, fortified and unfortified varieties are still the two most frequently used ones. In the Unfortified kind, there are no added vitamins or minerals. It only includes the vitamins and minerals that yeast cells naturally create as they expand. In the Fortified version additives like synthetic vitamins are employed to increase the number of nutrients. The list of ingredients also included any other additional vitamins.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The food supply chain was financially weakened further by the restricted labor movement, altered consumer demand, the closing of food manufacturing facilities, and restricted food trade laws. The outcome of drastic measures was a decline in yeast production as well.

The pandemic changed people's perspectives, leading them to opt for healthier choices. Customers raised concerns about a variety of fast foods, the immediate effect of which resulted in a sharp decline in bakery products as well. With the evolution of specialty yeast and its uses in the food sector, it can be said that the market will emerge and show positive growth.

Market Growth Factors

Rising Usage Of Specialty Yeast In The Food And Beverage Sector

The use of specialty yeast is increasing day by day. This is mainly because of the positive outcomes of numerous pieces of research that have been done on yeasts as an overall subject. In fact, most specialty yeasts have come into existence after their impacts were appreciated.

Since they have the ability to enhance flavor, specialty yeast products including yeast extracts, yeast autolysates, and other yeast derivatives are utilized in food and beverage items. The uses of specialty yeast are even branching out to accommodate supplements and other functional foods category.

Rising Demand For Low Salt, No-Msg And Clean Label Products In Developed Countries

Specialty yeasts are among the food additives that are expanding quickly, gradually replacing artificial tastes like MSG to lower the glutamic acid and salt content of meals. The demand for low-salt and MSG-free foods has increased during the past ten years.

Yeast extracts, which have the qualities of food flavor substances, are frequently replacing salt and MSG in processed food products. This trend has been growing primarily due to consumer health awareness and growing food security demand, which is also evident from the fact that specialty yeast ingredients can maintain a good flavor under very low-salt conditions.

Market Restraining Factors

Adverse Health Effects Of Yeast And Yeast Varieties

Since most varieties of specialty yeast are fortified, it leads to misconception measurements leading to an excess of some nutrition. The amount of dietary fiber that may be obtained from just 2 tablespoons of nutritional yeast flakes is actually close to the necessary daily allowance. If someone is not used to eating high-fiber meals, introducing too much fiber too soon might cause gastrointestinal discomfort, including cramps or even diarrhea.

While nutritional yeast is an excellent source of many vitamins and minerals, including zinc and vitamin B-12, some yeast products also include substances like tyramine, which in some people can cause migraine episodes.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers

3.2.4 Geographical Expansions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2018-2022)

Chapter 4. Global Specialty Yeast Market by Application

4.1 Global Food Market by Region

4.2 Global Specialty Yeast Market by Food Type

4.2.1 Global Bakery Products Market by Region

4.2.2 Global Functional Foods Market by Region

4.2.3 Global Savory Products Market by Region

4.2.4 Global Others Market by Region

4.3 Global Beverages Market by Region

4.4 Global Feed Market by Region

4.5 Global Others Market by Region

Chapter 5. Global Specialty Yeast Market by Type

5.1 Global Yeast Extracts Market by Region

5.2 Global Yeast Autolysates Market by Region

5.3 Global Yeast Beta-glucan Market by Region

5.4 Global Others Market by Region

Chapter 6. Global Specialty Yeast Market by Species

6.1 Global Saccharomyces Cerevisiae Market by Region

6.2 Global Kluyveromyces Market by Region

6.3 Global Pichia Pastoris Market by Region

6.4 Global Others Market by Region

Chapter 7. Global Specialty Yeast Market by Region

Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 Associated British Foods PLC (Wittington Investments Limited)

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Financial Analysis

8.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.1.4 Research & Development Expense

8.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.1.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.2 Archer Daniels Midland Company

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.2 Financial Analysis

8.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.2.4 Research & Development Expense

8.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.2.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.2.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.3 Koninklijke DSM N.V.

8.3.1 Company Overview

8.3.2 Financial Analysis

8.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.3.4 Research & Development Expense

8.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.3.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.4 Kerry Group PLC

8.4.1 Company Overview

8.4.2 Financial Analysis

8.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.4.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.5 Lallemand, Inc.

8.5.1 Company Overview

8.5.2 Recent strategies and developments:

8.5.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.5.2.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.6 Lesaffre Group

8.6.1 Company Overview

8.6.2 Recent strategies and developments:

8.6.2.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.6.2.2 Geographical Expansions:

8.7 Angel Yeast Co., Ltd.

8.7.1 Company Overview

8.7.2 Recent strategies and developments:

8.7.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.7.2.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.8 Biorigin

8.8.1 Company Overview

8.9 Kemin Industries, Inc.

8.9.1 Company Overview

8.10. Leiber GmbH

8.10.1 Company Overview

