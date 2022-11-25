Submit Release
News Search

There were 837 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 306,992 in the last 365 days.

RadNet, Inc. to Present at the BofA Securities 2022 Leveraged Finance Conference on November 29, 2022

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers, today announced that Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the BofA Securities 2022 Leveraged Finance Conference in Boca Raton, FL on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 11:50 a.m. Pacific Time (2:50 p.m. Eastern Time)  

There will be simultaneous and archived webcasts available at https://bofa.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/levfin2022/id98U5UR.cfm

and www.radnet.com under the “About RadNet'' menu section and “News and Press Releases'' sub-menu of the website.

Details for RadNet's Presentation:
Date: Tuesday, November 29, 2022
Time: 11:50 a.m. Pacific Time (2:50 p.m. Eastern Time)
Location: Boca Raton Resort, Boca Raton, FL

About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc., is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services and related information technology solutions (including artificial intelligence) in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 349 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's markets include Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey and New York. Together with affiliated radiologists, inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technologists, RadNet has a total of approximately 9,000 employees. For more information, visit http://www.radnet.com.

CONTACT:

RadNet, Inc.

Mark Stolper, 310-445-2800

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer


Primary Logo

You just read:

RadNet, Inc. to Present at the BofA Securities 2022 Leveraged Finance Conference on November 29, 2022

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.