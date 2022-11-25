Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) Treatment Market to Achieve A High CAGR Of 4.7% During Forecast Period - 2032 | PMR

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) Treatment Market

The global polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) treatment market was valued at US$ 3.82 Bn at the end of 2021 and reach a valuation of US$ 6.31 Bn by 2032 - PMR

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Globally, millions of women are affected by a hormonal disorder called PCOS that largely remains underdiagnosed. Growing awareness and rising demand for treatment options for PCOS will lead this market to grow from US$ 3.82 Bn in 2021 to US$ 6.32 Bn by the end of 2032.

PCOS has been the leading cause of infertility and is mostly associated with conditions such as diabetes, obesity, etc.

The economic burden of PCOS, when considering only the initial diagnosis of reproductive endocrine morbidities in the U.S., was around US$ 3.7 Bn in 2020, as stated in a research article published in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism. Additionally, the cost due to long-term morbidities together with pregnancy-related conditions turned out to be around US$ 4.3 Bn in 2020.

An innovative research approach could potentially be a new ray of hope for patients affected with PCOS. Many companies are trying to develop novel products in the field of direct-acting therapeutics for PCOS. This will help enable better management of associated diseases such as obesity, insulin sensitivity, hirsutism, etc. Pharmacological therapy is expected to provide more satisfactory clinical results. Furthermore, for conditions such as hirsutism, therapies, including both pharmacological approaches as well as epilatory therapies / laser therapy, is considered an effective option.

Bayer collaborated with Evotec and entered into a five-year contract to develop potential novel treatment options in the areas of reproduction and metabolism for women with PCOS.

Furthermore, increasing awareness among the general population can lead to better understanding of the importance of being checked out for symptoms such as irregular periods and pelvic pain. Organizations and manufacturers with advanced procurement functions have opportunities to grow and expand their business to buyers and suppliers and work together to develop innovative products.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Insulin sensitizing agents held 32.8% market share by drug class in 2021.

By distribution channel, hospital pharmacies generate high revenues, and the segment held a market share of 32.6% in 2021.

Around 30.2% of the global market share, by region, was accounted for by North America in 2021.

The market in Europe is expected to expand at 5.1% CAGR through 2032.

“Rising prevalence of endocrine diseases is anticipated to lead to more demand from polycystic ovary syndrome treatment,” says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Market Competition

Leading players are focused on innovative product launches and partnerships to meet customer demand and expand their product portfolios.

Some of the key strategies adopted by industry players are:

In September 2021, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited announced approval from the US FDA for EXKIVITY (mobocertinib) for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 20 insertion mutations as detected by an FDA-approved test.

In March 2022, Bayer invested €2 Bn to strengthen its global pharmaceutical production network. Bayer is transforming its pharmaceutical division through enhanced focus on breakthrough innovation as well as through consolidation and modernization of its business operations

Key Players:

Novartis AG

Sanofi.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Merck & Co., Inc. (Merck group)

AstraZeneca plc.

Bayer AG

Abbott

Pfizer, Inc

Bristol-Myer Squibb Company

Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Johnson and Johnson

Mylan N.V.

Allergan plc.

GlaxoSmithKline

Lupin Pharmaceuticals

AbbVie

Takeda

BIOCAD Global

Blairex Laboratories Inc

Agile Therapeutics

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the polycystic ovary syndrome treatment market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2015 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

Key Segments of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) Treatment Industry Research

By Drug Class:

Oral Contraceptives

Insulin Sensitizing Agents

Antidepressants

Ornithine Decarboxylase Inhibitors

Aromatase Inhibitors & SERMs

Diuretics

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Stores/OTC

e-Commerce

Clinics

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe Polycystic

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

