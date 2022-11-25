Global Hospice Care Market Growth Trajectory

Hospice Care Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Hospice Care Global Market Report 2022

As per The Business Research Company's "Hospice Care Global Market Report 2022”, the hospice care industry is predicted to reach a value of $3.65 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.87%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The hospice care market is expected to reach $5.47 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.63%. The rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the hospice care market.

Key Trends In The Hospice Care Market

New technology penetration is the key trend in the hospice care market. Major companies operating in the market are introducing new technological innovations such as using new machine learning tools to identify patients who need their services earlier in their illness and ensure that patients receive the appropriate level of home care as their illness progresses. For instance, in February 2022, Amedisys Inc., a US-based hospice provider, adopted Medalogix’s Muse, which enables better end-of-life care for patients by using machine learning to predict patient transitions. Amedisys In focuses on the last seven days of patient transition through this enterprise deployment. In addition to identifying more patients who require greater levels of care, Muse also better prepares the care team to take action.

Overview Of The Hospice Care Market

The hospice care market consists of sales of hospice care services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are primarily used for providing care services at a point of a disease that cannot be cured or controlled by treatment. Hospice care is a special kind of care that focuses on improving the quality of life for people who are experiencing an advanced, life-limiting illness or their caregivers. The main goal of hospice care services is to comfort the patients while allowing them to enjoy their last stage of life.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Nursing Services, Medical Supply Services, Physician Services, Other Type Of Services

• By Application: Home Settings, Hospitals, Specialty Nursing Homes, Hospice Care Centres

• By Geography: The global hospice care market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Covenant Care, National Association for Home Care and Hospice, Kindred at Home, PruittHealth, Dierksen Hospice, National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization, Oklahoma Palliative and Hospice Care, Benton Hospice Services

