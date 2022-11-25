Global Conversational AI Market Growth Trajectory

Conversational AI Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Conversational AI Global Market Report 2022”, the conversational AI market share is predicted to reach a value of $7.92 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.50%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The conversational AI market is expected to grow to $18.29 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.26%. Increasing focus on customer engagement is expected to drive the conversational AI market.

Key Trends In The Conversational AI Market

Technological advancements in conversational AI are a key trend in the market. Companies operating in the conversational AI market have come up with various technological advancements such as no-code development technology, easier deployment, advanced machine learning and natural language processing technology to increase usage and adoption of conversational AI in industries with no technical background. For instance, in November 2021, ZeroShotBot, a chatbot builder based in the United States, released a new innovative conversational AI technology that democratizes chatbots for both large and small organizations. ZeroShotBot is an approach to constructing chatbots that can be scalable in hours and do not require training data, allowing anyone with no coding knowledge or training to create a fully functional chatbot.

Overview Of The Conversational AI Market

The conversational artificial intelligence (AI) market consists of the sales of conversational AI services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to respond to queries, resolve issues, collect information, conduct transactions, and deliver services more quickly and efficiently. Conversational AI is a type of artificial intelligence that allows users to engage with computer applications such as advanced chatbots or AI chatbots similar to the way they would interact with other humans.

Conversational AI Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: IVA, Chatbots

• By Component: Platform, Services

• By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premises

• By Technology: Machine Learning, Deep Learning, NLP, Automated Speech Recognition

• By End User: BFSI, Retail and E-commerce, Healthcare and Life Science, Travel and Hospitality, Telecom, Media and Entertainment, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global conversational AI market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Google Inc, IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc, Artificial Solutions Holding ASH AB, Baidu Inc, Microsoft Corporation , Oracle Corporation

The market report analyzes conversational AI market size, conversational AI global market growth drivers, conversational AI global market segments, conversational AI market trends, conversational AI global market major players, conversational AI global market growth across geographies, and conversational AI market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

