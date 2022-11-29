Victoria Spray Foam Insulation Experts Discuss the Dangers of Radon Gas
HD Horne Sprayfoam & Insulation Ltd. talks about what radon is and how to reduce it in your home
One of the best ways to prevent radon gas from entering your home is to make sure it is properly insulated.”VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HD Horne Spray Foam and Insulation on Vancouver Island works hard to keep the public informed about spray foam insulation and its benefits. Recently, they spoke about radon gas, the dangers it poses to homeowners, and how spray foam insulation can be beneficial for keeping it out of homes.
— HD Horne Sprayfoam & Insulation
As they explain, "this naturally occurring gas is produced by the breakdown of uranium in soil, water, and rock. It is odourless, colourless, and tasteless, which makes it very difficult to detect. Unfortunately, radon is also a known carcinogen. In fact, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), it is the leading cause of lung cancer among nonsmokers."
They also go on to discuss exactly how radon gets into homes, citing this information from the Government of Canada: "Radon can enter a home any place it finds an opening where the house is in contact with the ground: cracks in foundation walls and in floor slabs, construction joints, gaps around service pipes, support posts, window casements, floor drains, sumps or cavities inside walls."
Next, they add that "the EPA recommends that all homes be tested for radon, and if levels are found to be above 4 picocuries per liter of air (pCi/L), corrective action should be taken. The good news is there are a number of ways to reduce radon levels in your home, including sealing cracks and installing a radon mitigation system."
Lastly, they share how spray foam insulation can be used to help prevent radon gas from entering a home in the first place: "One of the best ways to prevent radon gas from entering your home is to make sure it is properly insulated. Spray foam insulation in Victoria creates an airtight barrier that can help keep radon and other pollutants out."
To read about other helpful topics relating to home insulation, visit the HD Horne Sprayfoam & Insulation Ltd. website.
HD Horne Sprayfoam & Insulation Ltd. can be reached for further questions or comments about insulation services on Vancouver Island at 250-882-4629.
HD Horne Sprayfoam & Insulation
HD Horne Sprayfoam & Insulation
+1 250-882-4629
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook