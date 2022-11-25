Without Performance, No Survival, Without Corporate Purpose, No Performance: 14th Global Peter Drucker Forum

About

Global Peter Drucker Forum is the world's leading management conference, dedicated to the management philosophy of Peter Drucker. Peter Drucker, who lived from 1909 to 2005, was a management professor, writer, and consultant, frequently referred to as the "Father of Management. The Forum is held annually in November, in Drucker's home town of Vienna, Austria and is put on by the Peter Drucker Society Europe, an affiliate of the Drucker Institute at Claremont Graduate University. The first Global Peter Drucker Forum was held on 19 November 2009, marking what would have been the 100th birthday of the late Peter Drucker. In 2022, the conference will redefine "performance that matters", in the wake of COVID and explore how to realize more of our inherent human potential to drive it

Global Peter Drucker 2022