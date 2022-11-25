Without Performance, No Survival, Without Corporate Purpose, No Performance: 14th Global Peter Drucker Forum

14th Global Peter Drucker Forum in Vienna

14th Global Peter Drucker Forum in Vienna was held on November 17 and 18, 2022 in Vienna

Global Peter Drucker Forum on November 30 and December 1, 2023 in Vienna

Next year’s Global Peter Drucker Forum will take place on November 30 and December 1, 2023, again at the Vienna Hofburg.

What does performance mean in a post-Covid, crisis-ridden world? Management thinkers discuss it at the 14th Global Peter Drucker Forum in Vienna on Nov 17 & 18

Difficult times call for a clear commitment to performance: without performance, there is no survival.”
— Richard Straub, Founder and President of the Global Peter Drucker Forum
VIENNA, AUSTRIA, November 25, 2022 -- What does performance mean in a post-Covid, crisis-dominated world? At the 14th Global Peter Drucker Forum 500 global managers, thought leaders and executives discussed this theme at the Vienna Hofburg (Vienna Imperial Palace). Thousands more tuned in via Drucker Forum TV. Debating urgent management issues, participants honored Charles Handy, and his late wife Elizabeth. The Forum announced an annual lecture series in their name, to run from next year.

"Difficult times call for a clear commitment to performance: without performance, there is no survival” highlighted Richard Straub, Founder and President of the Global Peter Drucker Forum and Vienna Center of Management Innovation. “The gains of recent decades ‘soft’ factors like empathy, individual well-being, and trust, aren’t enough in today’s crisis-ridden world. What we need now are management practices that combine freedom and creativity with responsibility and goal orientation. Communication of the organization’s purpose is crucial: Only those who understand the purpose of their work will go the extra mile to deliver top performance," he added.

Forum speakers included reputed names from the management scene in the US and Europe. They included Sharon MacBeath, Group HR Director at Hermès, Jean-Philippe Courtois, European Vice President Partnerships, Transformation at Microsoft, and Ranjay Gulati, best-selling author and a Professor at Harvard Business School. Prof. Gulati, presented ideas for increasing productive forces in teams through autonomy and purpose.

At the Gala Dinner that closes the first day of the conference, the winners of this year's Peter Drucker Challenge - a global essay competition for students and young entrepreneurs, were honored.

For those unable to attend the Forum in person, Drucker Forum TV provided an overview of past conferences. The content included informative interviews with speakers from this year's conference, including management luminaries like Gary Hamel (Faculty at the London School of Business, Director of the Management Lab), Rita Gunther McGrath (Professor of strategy at Columbia Business School) and Bob Kaplan (Author, and Professor at Harvard Business School).

Next year’s Global Peter Drucker Forum will take place on November 30 and December 1, 2023, again at the Vienna Hofburg.

Yavnika Khanna
Drucker Forum
Yavnika.khanna@druckersociety.eu
14th Global Peter Drucker Forum 2022 Images

About

Global Peter Drucker Forum is the world's leading management conference, dedicated to the management philosophy of Peter Drucker. Peter Drucker, who lived from 1909 to 2005, was a management professor, writer, and consultant, frequently referred to as the "Father of Management. The Forum is held annually in November, in Drucker's home town of Vienna, Austria and is put on by the Peter Drucker Society Europe, an affiliate of the Drucker Institute at Claremont Graduate University. The first Global Peter Drucker Forum was held on 19 November 2009, marking what would have been the 100th birthday of the late Peter Drucker. In 2022, the conference will redefine "performance that matters", in the wake of COVID and explore how to realize more of our inherent human potential to drive it

