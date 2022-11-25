Acne Treatment Market Size to US$ 13.64 Billion by 2030 | Exhibit a CAGR of 4.60% (2022-2030)

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “ Acne Treatment Market by Drug (Retinoids, Antibiotics, Isotretinoin and Others), by Drug Type (OTC and Prescription), by Route of Administration (Oral, Topical and Injectable), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies and Retail & Online Pharmacies) - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030 " published by Growth Plus Reports, the Acne Treatment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.60 % from 2021 to reach US$ 13.64 billion by 2030.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 9.1 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 US$ 13.64 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 4.60% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Segments covered Drug, Route of administration, distribution channel, and region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Growth Drivers

Acne is a progressive chronic inflammatory condition that impacts the face, shoulders, and back, affecting nearly 95% of adolescents. Several large studies have determined that adolescent acne affects 81 to 95 percent of teenage men and 79 to 82 percent of teenage women. Acne incidence is higher among adolescent men than adolescent women; however, in adults 18 and older, this prevalence rate decreases age by age for both men and women.

The global acne treatment market has been analyzed from four perspectives – Drug, route of administration, distribution channel, and region

Excerpts from ‘by Drug’

Based on the drug, the global acne treatment market has been segmented into

Retinoids

Antibiotics

Isotretinoin

Others

Because increased approval of antibiotic drugs for acne treatment and the introduction of novel antibiotic dosage forms such as lotion, cream, and powder contribute to the growth of the antibiotics segment in the global acne treatment market. Retinoids are also expected to grow at an exponential rate during the forecast period due to increased use of retinol for acne and skin treatment and other benefits of retinol, such as collagen stimulation and elastin production.

Excerpts From ‘by Drug Type’

The global acne treatment market based on the drug type has been segmented into

Over-The-Counter (OTC)

Prescription

The over-the-counter (OTC) segment dominates the global acne treatment market due to readily obtainable drugs, time and cost savings, no prescription required, and high therapeutic properties. Furthermore, many pharmacies and online pharmacies significantly contribute to the global over-the-counter acne treatment market growth. Under the brand name MINYM, Glenmark Pharma launched the first topical minocycline 4% gel in India in July 2022 to treat severe to moderate acne.

Excerpts from ‘by Region Segmentation

The global acne treatment market has been segmented into

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest Of The World

North America and the Asia Pacific dominate the global acne treatment market. The large share of North America in the global market is attributed to an increasing number of approved drugs for acne treatment, the rising outreach of social media, and the growing adoption of novel drug treatments.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent global acne treatment market players are

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Clean Cells

Eurofins Scientific Se

Kedrion S.P.A.

Merck Kgaa

Sartorius Ag

Texcell Sa

Vironova Ab

Virusure Gmbh

Wuxi Biologics

Table of Content

