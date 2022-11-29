Animal Feed Phytase Market to reach over USD 881.30 million by the year 2030- InsightAce Analytic

Animal Feed Phytase market info Animal Feed Phytase market seg

Global animal feed phytase market is estimated to reach over USD 881.30 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.13% during the forecast period.

Major Players in the Animal Feed Phytase Market: AB Enzymes (Associated British Foods PLC), Alltech, BASF SE, Novozymes, Novus International, Adisseo, DuPont, DSM” — Insightace Analytic

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insight Analytics Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Animal Feed Phytase Market (Form (Liquid And Granules Or Powder), Class (3-Phytase, 6-Phytase And Others), Source (Plants And Microorganisms) And Livestock (Poultry (Broiler, Layer, Turkey, Others), Swine (Starter, Grower, Sow), Cattle (Dairy, Calf, Others), Aquaculture (Salmon, Trout, Shrimp, Others) And Others))- Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2030"

Phytase enzyme helps livestock producers add more phosphorus to their diets while enhancing animal health and digestion. Additionally, healthy reproduction in cattle results from an appropriate phosphorus intake in the food, whereas a deficiency in phosphorus increases the prevalence of metabolic problems. The world's livestock population is expanding quickly, which is projected to increase phytase demand in the upcoming years. The need for animal feed is rising significantly due to growing domestic animal adoption, rising disposable income, and expanding commercial cow production. For instance, Compassion in World Farming estimates about 250 million cows worldwide. Due to increasing beef consumption, numerous opportunities are opening up for producers to close the supply and demand gaps in the top markets. Additionally, rising concerns about animal health and increased research focus on the advantages of feed phytase for animal health are anticipated to boost demand for feed phytase.

Key Players in the Animal Feed Phytase Market:

AB Enzymes (Associated British Foods PLC)

Alltech

BASF SE

Novozymes

Novus International

Adisseo

DuPont

DSM

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

A significant shift in people's attitudes from treatment to prevention can be seen as health knowledge among the population grows. People's ability to buy more drives demand for foods high in protein and carbohydrates. Rapidly expanding commercial cow farming, increased need for cost-effective animal food enzymes, and rising consumption of poultry and swine products are expected to develop significantly during the projection period.

Challenges:

The increasing occurrence of illnesses like the swine flu can be both a challenge and a cause for change. People may consume less meat and other poultry products to protect their safety, which could impede the market's expansion. In addition, the supply chain and demand may be disrupted due to countries going into lockdowns once more due to virus mutations.

Regional Trends:

The North American animal feed phytase market is expected to register a major market share in revenue and is projected to grow at a high CAGR shortly, attributable to the region's developing demand for feed products made with nutritious protein. The rising cattle population in the region's nations boosts market revenue growth. By 2020, there will be over 93.8 million cows and calves in the United States alone. As a result, the region's governments are raising their livestock populations, increasing the demand for phytase, an ingredient in animal feed. Besides, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a significant rate. It is projected that the growing processed food and fast food businesses, along with a shift in customer preferences toward ready-to-eat foods, will have a favorable impact on the local aquaculture industry, supporting the expansion of the animal feed phytase market in this region.

Recent Developments:

• In Jan 2022, BASF has increased the capacity of its enzymes unit in Ludwigshafen, Germany. BASF has greatly increased the annual number of feasible fermentation runs by expanding the current plant. The increased production capacity enables BASF to meet the growing global demand from clients for a consistent supply of high-quality BASF feed enzymes Natuphos® E (phytase), Natugrain® TS (xylanase and glucanase), and the recently launched Natupulse® TS (mannanase).

Segmentation of Animal Feed Phytase Market-

By Form-

• Liquid

• Granules or Powder

By Class-

• 3-Phytase

• 6-Phytase

• Others

By Source-

• Plants

• Microorganisms

By Livestock

• Poultry

o Broiler

o Layer

o Turkey

o Others

• Swine

o Starter

o Grower

o Sow

• Cattle

o Dairy

o Calf

o Others

• Aquaculture

o Salmon

o Trout

o Shrimp

o Others

• Others

By Region-

North America-

• The US

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe-

• Germany

• The UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• South East Asia

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East and Africa

