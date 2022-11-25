Global Total Station Market value is predicted to hit USD 3.01 billion by 2027
HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study published by Market Data Forecast, the global total station market size was valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2022, and it is estimated to reach USD 3.01 billion by 2027, with a registering CAGR of 6.53% during the forecast period.
The total station is the primary survey instrument used in mining surveying. The total station is used to record the absolute location of the tunnel walls, ceilings, and floor as the drifts of an underground mine and driven. The total station can use measure angle and distance electronically and process trigonometrically to give us minimum position coordinates in space. The total station consists of a built-in emitter, capable of emitting microwaves and infrared signals. The wavelength of these emitted waves helps in calculating the distance between the points.
Drivers:
The main factors that have considerably increased the demand for the total station market. The increasing demand for the thriving construction industry is driving the market’s revenue. The rising need for modernized construction plans is driving the growth of the market. The rising health benefits associated with tea consumption drive market growth. The growing demand for the development of buildings, roads, bridges, and other infrastructure is the major factor to drive the market growth. The increasing rate of development in various countries drives market growth.
Restraints:
The high cost and availability of other surveying instruments are the major restraint of the market growth.
Segmentation Analysis:
Total Station Market - By Type:
• Robotic
• Manual
Based on the type: The Robotic segment was recorded as the largest market share in the total station market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.
Total Station Market - By Component:
• Hardware
• Software
Based on the component: The Hardware held the largest share in the total station market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.
Total Station Market - By Application:
• Oil & Gas
• Mining
• Agriculture
• Construction
• Transportation
• Other
Based on the application: The construction segment held the largest share market in the total station market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.
Regional Analysis:
The Asia Pacific is the largest growing region in the total station market and is excepted to grow significantly during the forecast period. Asia Pacific has a high availability in the countries such as China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and South Korea. The reason for this dominance of the region is the growth and popularity total station market and the increasing geospatial technologies that are being utilized for construction, mining, agricultural activities, and rural development and this is likely to create growth in the region’s market. The growing demand for various sectors and industries such as construction, mining, manufacturing, transportation, and agriculture drives market growth. China is the largest market supporting the growth of baby skin care. There has been rapid growth in the baby skincare market in the region leading to global market growth.
North America is excepted to be growing lucratively in the total savings market.
Latest Industry Development:
• In April 2021: Trimble and Amberg Technologies, a global market leader in the area of railway and tunnel surveying, announced today a collaboration to provide a tunnel survey solution. The combined hardware and software solution will enable construction, mining professionals, and surveying service providers in underground environments to utilize a complete field-to-office workflow for increased efficiency and productivity.
• In Feb-2021: Trimble introduced today the Trimble® SX12 Scanning Total Station, the next iteration of its breakthrough 3D scanning total station that provides fast and efficient data capture for surveying, engineering, and geospatial professionals. New features, including a high-power laser pointer and high-resolution camera system, expand capabilities in surveying and complex 3D modeling and enable new workflows in tunneling.
• In Nov-2020: Leica Geosystems, part of Hexagon, enhanced the entire automated total stations portfolio in 2020. Starting with the new Leica Nova MS60 MultiStation and TS60 total station, now the new Leica TS16 and TS13 total stations and the new TM60 monitoring total station are introduced. Leica Geosystems’ automated total station range is designed to help surveyors achieve the highest measurement accuracy and reliability.
