Experienced Pastor Shares the Secret to Bringing Hope and Healing to the World

Xulon Press presents a must have book for any Christian desiring better relationships through spiritual growth.

GOSHEN, Ind., Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Anthony M. Cottrell challenges readers to answer the call to follow Jesus by loving God and loving people in Acts of Defiance: How Self-Giving Love Inspires Acts of Grace, Forgiveness, and Compassion ($16.49, paperback, 9781662853401; $7.99, e-book, 9781662853418).

Cottrell's thought-provoking book explores what it looks like for the heart to be transformed so that it goes against its natural, self-centered way of life. He explains to readers that all relationships are riddled with challenges. It's one's own selfishness that sabotages the efforts to love others. This includes the ability to receive and extend grace and forgive others. Cottrell wants Christians to have compassion and turn to the way Jesus modeled—a radical way of self-giving love, expressed through acts of scandalous grace, irrational forgiveness and fierce compassion. The author aims to help all readers embrace this way of self-giving love, even disillusioned Christians looking for clarity and direction.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Cottrell said, "In my own story, I have had my cultural views challenged by the Jesus I see in the Gospel accounts. I have experienced my compassion grow for people that I once judged. I have also experienced the liberating power of releasing resentment and bitterness by forgiving others. Because of my own story and the stories of other people I have had the privilege to know, I believe love, grace, forgiveness, and compassion are key areas of transformation that Jesus wants to do in our hearts. I felt compelled to write about how self-giving love defies the kingdom of darkness and makes a way for grace, forgiveness and compassion to bring hope and healing to our world."

Cottrell holds a B.S. in Youth Ministry and Biblical Literature from Indiana Wesleyan University and a Master of Divinity from Wesley Seminary at Indiana Wesleyan University. He serves as the Lead Pastor at LifePoint Church in Goshen, Indiana and co-hosts the podcast, Theologizing Life. Cottrell grew up in a Christian home in the small town of Martinsville, Indiana. He accepted Christ at five years old. He later had an experience at a youth conference that led him to take more ownership of the faith that he was taught. He was challenged to "fully surrender to Jesus." Although he stumbled at many points in his journey, his decision to surrender to Jesus has shaped the trajectory of his life. Cottrell's mission in life is to share the hope and healing of Jesus Christ with others. Anthony and his wife, Emily, have two children, Titus and Evelyn. He describes his family as a "beautiful mess" because he considers marriage and parenting a "beautiful mess"— and together they are learning to follow Jesus together. Besides his immense love for Jesus and his family, Anthony enjoys books, dirt bikes, Batman, chocolate, listening to music, racing in hare scrambles, watching movies and eating food.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Acts of Defiance: How Self-giving Love Inspires Acts of Grace, Forgiveness, and Compassion is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

