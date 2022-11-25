The 11 Largest Indian Edible Oil Companies - IMARC Group

The India edible oil market reached a volume of 23.9 Million Tons in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 26.3 Million Tons by 2027.

INDIA, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edible oil represents a fatty liquid that is derived from several vegetables and animal tissues. It is rich in polyunsaturated fatty acids, minerals, such as phytosterols, zinc, and selenium, essential fat-soluble vitamins, etc. In line with this, edible oil assists in improving the nutritional value of food items and offers distinct flavor and texture. It is extensively utilized for baking, frying, and other types of cooking in food processing units, households, restaurants, etc. Edible oil is also used in food preparations that do not involve heat, including dips and salad dressings. Presently, India is the largest importer of edible oil across the globe.

Download a free sample report to get a detailed overview of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-edible-oil-market/requestsample

Covid-19 Scenario:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

The Indian edible oil market reached a volume of 23.9 Million Tons in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 26.3 Million Tons by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 1.59% during 2022-2027.

What are the major market drivers in the India Edible Oil Market?

The increasing consumer health concerns towards the high prevalence of diabetes, obesity, coronary heart diseases, gastrointestinal disorders, etc., are primarily stimulating the India edible oil market. Additionally, the widespread adoption of processed food items, owing to the changing consumer dietary patterns and their hectic work schedules, is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the escalating demand for edible oil enriched with omega-3, vitamins, and natural antioxidants, improving living standards of individuals, and the growing penetration of international culinary trends are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Moreover, the introduction of high-quality product variants, such as sesame oil, olive oil, flaxseed oil, etc., the expanding agriculture sector, and the launch of favorable policies by government bodies for enhancing the production of oilseeds in the country are also augmenting the market growth. Apart from this, they are making continuous efforts to increase domestic availability and reduce import dependency, which is anticipated to fuel the India edible oil market over the forecasted period.

Some of the Top 11 Indian Edible Oil Companies

3F Industries Ltd.

Adani Wilmar Ltd

Agro Tech Foods Limited (Conagra Brands Inc.)

BCL Industries Limited

Bunge India Private Ltd (Bunge Limited)

Cargill India Pvt. Ltd. (Cargill Incorporated)

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd.

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Limited

Marico Limited

Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd.

Patanjali Foods Limited

Explore Complete Blog by IMARC Group: https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-edible-oil-manufacturing-companies

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.