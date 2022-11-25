Rad Web Hosting Announces Black Friday and Cyber Monday Special Offers on Hosting and VPS Servers
Rad Web Hosting has been a leading provider of websites, hosting, cloud and dedicated server hosting since 2014.
Rad Web Hosting has announced 75% off web hosting, reseller hosting, and VPS servers for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022.DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rad Web Hosting's annual Black Friday / Cyber Monday Deals starts Friday, November 25 and ends November 30, 2022. New customers can take advantage of heavily discounted deals on website hosting bundles and high-performance servers.
Save big on Rad Web Hosting's shared hosting plans, complete with cPanel, email, and free backups, using Promo Code "BFCM22":
● Shared Hosting: Save up to $1,169.73.
○ Get a free domain on all Shared Hosting plans. Customers also get free backups during one-year terms or longer.
○ All plans include free SSL certificates, free website builder, free 1-click apps installer and powered by LiteSpeed for enhanced speed.
● WordPress Hosting: Save up to $1,385.73.
○ Get free website migration on all plans and free backups on one-year terms or longer.
○ All plans include free SSL certificates, free website builder, free 1-click apps installer and powered by LiteSpeed for enhanced speed.
For a limited time, new customers can claim the following deals on business-ready reseller hosting and high-performance server plans:
● Reseller Hosting with Free WHMCS: Save up to $2,834.73.
○ Get free WHMCS billing software,
○ All plans include free SSL certificates, free website builder, free 1-click apps installer and powered by LiteSpeed for enhanced speed.
● SSD VPS Hosting: Save up to $27,333.
○ All SSD VPS plans include SSD servers, Free VNC and Unlimited OS reloads.
○ Choose from over 25 free OS templates and 8 control panels with 1-click installation.
Customers also can get exclusive access to 30% off Dedicated Server plans. Starting at $48.30/mo, this is the most cost-effective way to start hosting on a dedicated server. New customers can save over $1,200 on dedicated hosting.
Contact sales at (866) 844-4908 for more offers and promotions. See our website for all terms and conditions.
