Rad Web Hosting Announces Black Friday and Cyber Monday Special Offers on Hosting and VPS Servers

About

Rad Web Hosting is a leading provider of shared hosting, reseller hosting, VPS (virtual private servers), cloud servers, and dedicated server hosting. Rad Web Hosting is an excellent choice for all hosting projects. They provide ultra fast 24/7 dedicated support for all users, from WordPress blog hosting to enterprise-grade dedicated server clusters. Whether you are building your next app on the cloud servers or you prefer the affordable 100% SSD VPS hosting plans, Rad Web Hosting delivers fast network speeds, superior uptime, and speedy support ticket responses. All shared hosting clients receive the award winning and universally-acclaimed cPanel control panel completely free-of-charge and a free Softaculous one-click scripts installer, which comes preloaded with over 300 of the most popular scripts. This makes Rad Web Hosting an easy choice for WordPress hosting, Magento hosting, PrestaShop hosting, Joomla hosting and many more. All hosting plans include free email hosting, free setup, and free DDoS protection with easy monthly billing. Say goodbye to long-term contracts. Reseller hosting plans include cPanel/WHM control panel on the CloudLinux operating system with unlimited domains hosting. Resellers who choose the optional anual billing get two months free hosting and a free one-year domain name registration. Additionally, resellers are able to offer their clients Attracta SEO tools, which is trusted by over 4 million websites, included no cost with every hosting package. If you have outgrown the reseller hosting plans, you will love Rad Web Hosting's cheap virtual private servers loaded with 1Gbps uplink ports and 100% SSD disks in RAID 10 to load web pages in light speed and add an extra layer of redundancy to keep your data safe. VPS servers and cloud servers are provisioned fast, averaging less than 10 minutes from the time your order is verified to the moment your server is deployed. Cloud servers are built using 100% SSD RAID 10 storage, maximizing read/write speed and eliminating I/O bottlenecks. Rad Web Hosting cloud servers are built for performance and high-availability on KVM virtualization. Every cloud server is connected to at least 1Gbps of premium bandwidth to maintain performance during traffic spikes. Instantly scalable, up or down, you are able to make critical adjustments to your resources as needed. Dedicated hosting provides the highest level of resources, control, and privacy. Since the server is dedicated exclusively to you, you are the only one with access and login credentials. Busy websites, sites with large databases, and mission-critical business applications are only a few examples of use cases where dedicated servers would be the best hosting solution. Rad Web Hosting dedicated servers use only the latest, most robust Intel Xeon processors. You may still have some questions regarding the appropriate hosting solution for your project, and we realize that no two projects are exactly alike. Solutions specialists provide answers and tailor customized solutions to our prospective and current clients 7 days a week. Our Expert Support Technicians are physically present in the data center 24 hours a day to ensure client success through reliable, supported infrastructure and hosting solutions. Services provided include Domain Name registration, Website and Application Hosting, Virtual Private Servers, Dedicated Server Hosting, and Cloud Hosting. Our team works diligently alongside clients to match solutions to specific needs, providing customized hosting solutions optimized for each client requirement. API access and white-label automated reseller solutions are available, along with full documentation and support for implementation. Clients have access to domain registration, along with web hosting and server provisioning through a white-label interface.

