Global Cashew Nuts Market is excepted to reach a CAGR of 4.6% by the end of 2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cashew Nuts Market overview

The global cashew nuts market with a registering CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

The cashew nuts are a tropical American anacardiaceous evergreen tree, Anacardium occidentale bearing kidney-shaped nuts that protrude from a fleshy receptacle. The cashews are low in sugar and rich in fiber, heart-healthy fats, and plant protein. They’re also a good source of copper, magnesium, and manganese. The nutrients are important for energy production, brain health, immunity, and bone health. Cashews are a wonderful source of healthy fats, including monounsaturated and polyunsaturated varieties. These nuts are also a modest source of protein.

Drivers:
The main factors that have considerably increased the demand for the cashew nuts market. The increasing consumption of cashews as a healthy snack is driving market revenue. The rising rapid urbanization and the growing number of working women drive market growth. The rising per capita expenditure of cashew nuts drives the market growth growing demand from households, hotels & restaurants, bars, supplement manufacturers, and other industries is the major factor driving the market growth. The cashew nut is available in various flavors including salted, pepper, smoky, and butter is driving the market growth. With the increasing embracement of the vegan lifestyle, traditional sources of protein are being replaced by protein-rich nuts to drive market growth.

Restraints:
The high cost of cashew nuts is the major factor restraining the market growth.

Segmentation Analysis:
Cashew Nuts Market - By Usage:
• Confectionaries
• Dairy products
• Bakery products
• Snacks & bars
• Deserts
• Cereals
• Beverages

Based on the usage: The Snack & Bars segment was recorded as the largest market share in the cashew nuts market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Cashew Nuts Market - By Form:
• Whole
• Powder
• Paste
• Roasted
• Splits

Based on the form: The Whole held the largest share in the cashew nuts market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Cashew Nuts Market - By Distributional Channel:
• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
• Convenience stores
• Specialist stores
• Retailers

Based on the distribution channel: The Supermarkets/Hypermarkets segment held the largest share market in the cashew nuts market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:
The Asia Pacific is the largest growing region in the cashew nuts market and is excepted to grow significantly during the forecast period. Asia Pacific has a high availability in the countries such as China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and South Korea. The reason for this dominance of the region is the growth and popularity cashew nuts market and the increasing interest in the use of cashew nuts in regular diets and healthy ready-to-east snacks and this is likely to create growth in the region’s market. The rising number of manufacturers producing innovative cashew-based consumables for young and geriatric consumers to drive the region’s market growth. India is the largest market supporting the growth of cashew nuts. There has been rapid growth in the cashew nuts market in the region leading to global market growth.

North America is excepted to be growing lucratively in the cashew nuts market.

Latest Industry Developments:
• In Achal Cashew Centre Achal operates two cashew factories - Achal Industries and Achal Cashews Private Limited which manufacture world-class specialty cashew kernels in India in Mangalore, Karnataka state, and village Turkewadi, Maharashtra State respectively. Achal Industries is engaged in manufacturing and exporting Cashew Kernels and has introduced several innovations in the industry. It has launched value-added products.

• cashew nuts market moved sideways in a very narrow range with a soft undertone, reflecting a comfortable supply situation. Vietnam experienced low figures during this period but quickly recovered.

• Divine Foods" is a native homegrown Indian brand born out of the ambition to deliver the best quality Traditional food from Tamil Nadu. To begin with, we started just started with one product Turmeric sourced directly from native farmers in Salem. Currently, we are sourcing Honey from Nilgiris and Damask Rose (Panner Rose) from Rayakottai.

