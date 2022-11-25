Lymphedema Treatment Market Size to Reach US$ 11.58 billion by 2028

Tactile Medical And Smith+Nephew- Notable Market Players in Lymphedema Treatment Market

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recent technological advancements in the compression bandaging category are expected to boost the demand for lymphedema treatment. For example, Circaid offers a built-in pressure system card with a user-friendly design that enables the patients to achieve their compression needs for the treatment and management of chronic venous disease and lymphedema. The appropriate compression range is thoroughly ensured throughout the use. However, the COVID-19 pandemic led to subsequent delays in hospital visits as physicians canceled the prior patient appointments.

The Lymphedema Treatment Market is projected to reach US$ 11.58 billion by 2028 from US$ 8.15 billion in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth and prominent players with their developments in the market.

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) defines compression devices as clinically proven medical devices to stimulate the lymphatic system. This device helps directly transfer excess fluid from an impaired lymphatic area to healthy regions, where the liquid is absorbed and processed naturally by the body. Additionally, lymphedema garment chambers inflate sequentially with every room inflating before the adjacent distal chamber fully deflates. This develops a dynamic wave of therapy that directs fluid into the lymphatic capillaries while maintaining distal pressure to prevent distal backflow. These compression devices and garments are intended to be used for legs, arms, trunk, and chest to raise lymphatic flow in treating many conditions other than lymphedema.

The lymphedema treatment market is majorly comprised of top players involving Biocompression Sytems, Smith & Nephew, BSN Medical GmbH, ThermoTek, 3M, Tactile Medical, Huntleigh Healthcare Limited, and SIGVARIS GROUP amongst others.

In September-2021, Tactile Systems Technology announced the enrollment of the first patient in one of the controlled clinical trials to evaluate the effectiveness of its product Flexitouch Plus System for the treatment of head and neck lymphedema. Moreover, the main aim of the trial is to compare the short and long-term effectiveness of the Flexitouch Plus system for usual care such as complete decongestive therapy for the management of lymphedema and fibrosis in head and neck cancer survivors.

In October-2020, Smith+Nephew announced the functionality of vital tele-PT assets for its ARIA digital care management platform. ARIA Home PT is a remote physical therapy module launched in early 2021, with a telehealth module planned for release shortly afterward. These modules will expand the company’s suite of digital health offerings and underscores the company’s continued investment in the Positive Connections program supporting Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) customers.

