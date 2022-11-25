The Global Beta-Glucan Market is set to hit USD 630.5 million by 2027
Product Description:
The global beta-glucan market size was valued at USD 410.5 million in 2021, and it is estimated to reach USD 630.5 million by 2027, with a registering CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.
Beta-glucan acts as an immunomodulating agent( Helps fight disease) through the activation of innate immune cells. The activation sets off an adaptive immune cell response, inhibiting tumor growth and metastasis. Beta-glucan is a substance found in bacteria, plants, and certain foods, such as baker’s yeast, cereal grains, and mushrooms. Beta-glucan is a soluble fiber available from oat and barely grains that have been gaining interest due to its multiple functional and bioactive properties. Its beneficial role in insulin resistance, dyslipidemia, hypertension, and obesity is continuously documented.
Drivers:
The main factors that have considerably increased the demand for the beta-glucan market. The increasing health consciousness among consumers and rising health expenditure are driving the market’s revenue. The increasing R&D activities in serval applications of beta-glucan to drive market growth. The increasing application of beta-glucan in different beta-glucan markets significantly drives market growth. The rising shift of the consumer toward plant-derived ingredients and supplements is driving the market growth. The growing demand for nutraceuticals product triggers the utility of beta-glucan is the major factor to drive market growth. The increasing preference for process-free and natural food drives the market growth.
Restraints:
The inconsistency in regulatory norms governing beta-glucan is the key factor hampering the market growth. The increase due to the lack of nutritional guidance and lack of insulin in the body is the major factor restraining the market growth.
Segmentation Analysis:
Beta Glucan Market - By Source:
• Mushroom
• Cereal
• Yeast
• Seaweed
Based on the source: The Cereal segment was recorded as the
largest market share in the beta-glucan market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.
Beta Glucan Market - By Application:
• Personal care
• Food & Beverages
• Pharmaceuticals
• Dietary supplements
• Animal Feed
Based on the application: Dietary Supplements held the largest share in the beta-glucan market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.
Beta Glucan Market - By Category:
• Soluble
• Insoluble
Based on the category: The Soluble segment held the largest share market in the bet glucan market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.
Beta Glucan Market – By Type:
• (1,3) Beta Glucan
• (1,4) Beta Glucan
• (1,6) Beta Glucan
Based on the type: The (1,3) Beta Glucan segment held the largest share market in the beta-glucan market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.
Regional Analysis:
The Asia Pacific is the largest growing region in the beta-glucan market and is excepted to grow significantly during the forecast period. Asia Pacific has a high availability in the countries such as China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and South Korea. The reason for this dominance of the region is the growth and popularity beta-glucan market and the increasing incomes, and purchasing power and this is likely to create growth in the region’s market. The growing consumer demand for nutritional & healthy products provides promising prospects to drive the region’s market growth. China is the largest market supporting the growth of beta-glucan. There has been rapid growth in the beta-glucan market in the region leading to global market growth.
North America is excepted to be growing lucratively in the beta-glucan market.
Latest Industry Development:
• In November 2019, Kerry Group plc. created and implemented an artificial intelligence platform. Kerry TrendSpotter, developed in partnership with IBM Watson. The technology will analyze the need & demands of millions of consumers through social media to forecast future demand and beta glucan market trends for products and other natural food & food ingredients in the global marketplace.
• In October 2019, Cargill. invests USD 35 million in Europe to produce soluble fibers that meet consumer demand for healthier products. Cargill. new soluble fibers will enable sugar reduction of up to 30% as well as calorie reduction and fiber enrichment in confectionery, bakery goods, fillings, cereals, and ice cream, and dairy, whilst maintaining the desired appearance, taste, and texture.
