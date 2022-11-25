CEO Eddie Listorti Announces Vidirios Wins Best Market Innovation in the 2022 Environmental Finance Voluntary Carbon Awards

Viridios Capital CEO Eddie Listori announces the company was named the Best Market Innovation award winner for Environmental Finance's 2022 Voluntary Carbon Market Awards.

SYDNEY, Australia, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CEO Eddie Listorti is proud to announce that Vidirios Capital has been named among the winners of Environmental Finance's 2022 Voluntary Carbon Market Awards. The company won in the Best Market Innovation category for Vidirios AI.

It also was named a runner-up in three other categories -- Overall and Best Trading Company, Best Project Developer and Best Advisory/Consultancy.

"It's a real honour that the industry has voted for us across so many categories and strongly attests to the fact that we have a compelling carbon market proposition," CEO Eddie Listorti said. "I believe we have demonstrated that we can provide a complete service developing and executing net-zero strategies."

Eddie Listorti said that at Viridios Capital and Viridios AI, the priority has been to lay solid foundations so they can deliver the best services possible. They've done that by identifying the required carbon market services, then going out and hiring the top talent who could help the companies deliver.

Viridios AI is the technology wing of Viridios Group. Through it, the company is adding exceptional value to clients by making analytics in carbon projects and valuation and pricing available to everyone.

One of the fundamental beliefs of Viridios Capital is that carbon is developing into a critical commodity for the future; as Eddie Listori explains, companies realise that it's no longer acceptable for them to take a passive approach to climate risk.

This can be seen at large investment institutions, almost all figuring out how they can embed carbon into their lending and investment products somehow. As they have been shifting their focus to this carbon neutrality for the last few years, Viridios is ahead of the game.

"Viridios is well positioned to cater for this growing demand," Eddie Listorti said. "I believe carbon has the potential to be as big as any hydrocarbon commodity."

The Voluntary Carbon Market Awards are held annually, recognising and rewarding the hard work of specialists in the voluntary carbon market. The awards are also meant to highlight best practices and thought leadership in the world of carbon offsetting.

All winners were selected through an online survey. Environmental Finance asked leaders to nominate the top active service providers in the voluntary carbon markets. They were asked to make judgments based on reliability and innovation, quality of provided service, influence on the market, and speed and efficiency of the transaction.

Viridios Capital and CEO Eddie Listorti are proud to have been recognised as one of the leading companies in this regard.

About Eddie Listorti

Eddie Listorti is the Founding Partner and CEO of Viridios Group. He has a proven track record with 30 years in business and banking. His experience includes managing teams of over 2,000 people and annual revenues exceeding AUD 2 billion. Mr Listorti has held board positions in industry bodies and joint venture partnerships.

Media Contact

