Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Estimated 2022 Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for Fidelity ETFs

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") today announced the estimated 2022 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for Fidelity's suite of ETFs ("Fidelity ETFs"). Please note that these are estimated amounts only, as of October 31, 2022, and reflect forward-looking information, which means the estimates may change.

These estimates are for the annual capital gains distributions only, which will be reinvested, and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change. These estimates do not include estimates of ongoing periodic cash distribution amounts, which are reported separately.

We expect to announce the annual reinvested distribution amounts, as well as the monthly cash distribution amounts, on or about December 19, 2022. The ex-dividend date for the 2022 annual distributions will be December 23, 2022. The record date for the 2022 annual distributions will be December 28, 2022 and those distributions will be payable on December 30, 2022.

The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2022, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to the brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2023.

Fidelity ETF Name Ticker Symbol Net asset value (NAV) per unit as of October 31, 2022 ($) CUSIP ISIN Estimated annual capital gain per unit as of October 31, 2022 ($) Estimated annual capital gain per unit as a % of NAV at October 31, 2022 Fidelity Canadian High Dividend Index ETF FCCD 27.5534 31608M102 CA31608M1023 - - Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Index ETF FCUD 29.0649 31645M107 CA31645M1077 0.74467 2.56209 % Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral Index ETF FCUH 26.3473 315740100 CA3157401009 - - Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Index ETF FCRR 31.1424 31644M108 CA31644M1086 1.34429 4.31659 % Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Currency Neutral Index ETF FCRH 28.3585 31644P101 CA31644P1018 - - Fidelity International High Dividend Index ETF FCID 20.5604 31623D103 CA31623D1033 - - Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility Index ETF FCCL 30.2086 31608H103 CA31608H1038 0.09376 0.31038 % Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Index ETF FCUL 37.5989 31647B109 CA31647B1094 1.11678 2.97025 % Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Currency Neutral Index ETF FCLH 35.4861 31647N103 CA31647N1033 - - Fidelity International Low Volatility Index ETF FCIL 22.8079 31624M102 CA31624M1023 - - Fidelity Canadian High Quality Index ETF FCCQ 28.7487 31610C100 CA31610C1005 - - Fidelity U.S. High Quality Index ETF FCUQ 41.5773 31647C107 CA31647C1077 0.09636 0.23176 % Fidelity U.S. High Quality Currency Neutral Index ETF FCQH 39.2974 31648J101 CA31648J1012 - - Fidelity International High Quality Index ETF FCIQ 28.3065 31623X109 CA31623X1096 - - Fidelity Sustainable World ETF FCSW 30.9742 31642F105 CA31642F1053 - - Fidelity Systematic Canadian Bond Index ETF FCCB 21.4961 31644F103 CA31644F1036 - - Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF FCSB 23.7351 31608N100 CA31608N1006 - - Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF FCGB 21.2223 31623G106 CA31623G1063 - - Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income ETF FCMI 11.7053 31609T106 CA31609T1066 - - Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF FCGI 11.6987 31623K107 CA31623K1075 - - Fidelity Canadian Value Index ETF FCCV 12.6955 31609U103 CA31609U1030 0.15205 1.19767 % Fidelity U.S. Value Index ETF FCUV 12.7774 31647E103 CA31647E1034 0.59178 4.63146 % Fidelity U.S. Value Currency Neutral Index ETF FCVH 12.3934 31646E104 CA31646E1043 - - Fidelity International Value Index ETF FCIV 24.1882 31622Y108 CA31622Y1088 - - Fidelity Canadian Momentum Index ETF FCCM 9.6504 31609W109 CA31609W1095 - - Fidelity U.S. Momentum Index ETF FCMO 10.1666 31649P106 CA31649P1062 - - Fidelity U.S. Momentum Currency Neutral Index ETF FCMH 9.8794 31649R102 CA31649R1029 - - Fidelity International Momentum Index ETF FCIM 8.2921 31623V103 CA31623V1031 - - Fidelity Global Investment Grade Bond ETF FCIG 21.1882 31624P105 CA31624P1053 - - Fidelity All-in-One Balanced ETF FBAL 9.7716 315818104 CA3158181048 0.07273 0.74430 % Fidelity All-in-One Growth ETF FGRO 10.3279 31581P106 CA31581P1062 0.10524 1.01899 % Fidelity Advantage Bitcoin ETF™ FBTC 9.3568 31580V104 CA3158V1040 - - Fidelity All-in-One Equity ETF FEQT 9.3802 31581D103 CA31581D1033 0.10853 1.15701 % Fidelity All-in-One Conservative ETF FCNS 9.1283 31581E101 CA31581E1016 0.03218 0.35253 % Fidelity Total Metaverse Index ETF FMTV 8.5587 316422104 CA3164221044 - - Fidelity Advantage Ether ETF™ FETH 29.0700 31580Y702 CA31580Y7028 - -

Forward-looking information

This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the estimated December 2022 capital gains distributions for the Fidelity ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the distributions to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Material factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions include, but are not limited to, the actual amounts of distributions received by the Fidelity ETFs, portfolio transactions, currency hedging transactions, and subscription and redemption activity.

