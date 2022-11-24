The Worldwide FPGA Industry is Projected to Reach $15.5 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "FPGA Market by Configuration (Low-End FPGA, Mid-Range FPGA, High-End FPGA), Technology (SRAM, Flash, Antifuse), Node Size (=16 nm, 20-90 nm, and >90 nm), Vertical and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The FPGA market is projected to grow from USD 8.0 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 15.5 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2022 to 2027.

Market for flash technology segment to grow at the high CAGR during the forecast period.

The flash segment of the FPGA market is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate is attributed to several industry participants emphasizing developing technically advanced flash-based products to cater to the high demand for energy-efficient FPGA solutions in the market.

For instance, in March 2022, Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions (US) developed new radiation-hardened NOR Flash memory targeted for FPGAs that have applications in the aerospace sector. The new 1Gb monolithic NOR Flash memory is specifically designed for space applications and meets the needs of high-end FPGAs, including Certus NX-RT and CertusProNX-RT from Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (US) and RT Kintex UltraScale FPGA from Xilinx, Inc. (Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.) (US).

The 20-90 nm node size segment will hold high market share during the forecast period.

The 20-90 nm node size segment will witness a high market share during the forecast period. FPGAs with node sizes ranging from 20 nm to 90 nm offer high-temperature tolerance, consume less power, and act as digital signal processing (DSP) solutions. They have embedded multipliers and offer high density, increased memory, and ease of packaging. These intuitive features increases the demand for FPGAs with 20-90 nm node sizes across industrial networks, vehicle networking and connectivity, high-resolution videos and graphics, 10G to 100G networking, and portable radars applications.

Asia Pacific will be the fastest growing region in FPGA market during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the FPGA market during the forecast period. Market growth is driven by the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing sector in the China that demand various test and measurement equipment in their facilities. The country has around 293 semiconductor wafer fabrication, IC testing, and packaging plants located across 20 provinces in China.

Plant facilities require various equipment such as automated test equipment, assembly & packaging equipment, Lithography system, and wafer manufacturing equipment. This equipment is incorporated with FPGAs as functional enhancements can be done without spending time redesigning hardware or modifying the board layout. It reduces time to market and requires low development cost as compared to ASIC (Application Specific Integrated Circuit) based system.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 FPGA Market Overview

4.2 Market, by Configuration

4.3 FPGA Market, by Node Size and Technology

4.4 Market Size for FPGA and Efpga

4.5 FPGA Market, by Region

4.6 FPGA Market, by Vertical

4.7 FPGA Market, by Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Proliferation of Ai & IoT Technologies Worldwide

5.2.1.2 Rising Adoption of Fpgas in Adas

5.2.1.3 Surging Deployment of Data Centers and High-Performance Computing (Hpc)

5.2.1.4 Mounting Demand for FPGA Hardware Verification in Avionics

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Potential Security Threats Due to Hidden Bugs in Fpgas

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rising Demand for Fpgas in High Bandwidth Devices for High-End Applications

5.2.3.2 Surging Deployment of 5G Communication Infrastructure

5.2.3.3 Increasing Penetration of Efpgas in Military and Aerospace Sectors

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Improved and Standardized Verification Techniques

5.2.4.2 Highly Complex Programming

5.3 Technology Analysis

5.3.1 Complementary Technologies

5.3.1.1 Complex Programmable Logic Device (Cpld)

5.3.2 Adjacent Technologies

5.3.2.1 Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (Asic)

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Ecosystem

5.6 Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customers

5.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.8 Asp Analysis

5.9 Case Study Analysis

5.9.1 Use Case 1: Digibird's Cost-Effective Distributed Audiovisual (Av) Solution Using Xilinx's Kintex Series FPGA

5.9.2 Use Case 2: Newtouch's Fourth-Generation Large-Scale Prototyping System with Xilinx FPGA

5.9.3 Use Case 3: Creative FPGA Design Solutions for Social 360 Camera

5.9.4 Use Case 4: Development of Software-Defined Radio (Sdr) System Using Gidel FPGA Platform

5.9.5 Use Case 5: Aerospace-Compliant FPGA Design

5.10 Trade Analysis

5.11 Patent Analysis

5.12 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023

5.13 Tariff Analysis

5.14 Standards & Regulatory Landscape

5.15 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

6 FPGA Market, by Configuration

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Low-End FPGA

6.2.1 Low-Cost Benefits Associated with Low-End FPGA Devices

6.3 Mid-Range FPGA

6.3.1 Increased Productivity and Short Time-To-Market Features

6.4 High-End FPGA

6.4.1 Superior Performance and High Bandwidth Attributes

7 FPGA Market, by Node Size

7.1 Introduction

7.2 ? 16 Nm

7.2.1 Miniaturized Footprint and High-Speed Processing Features

7.3 20-90 Nm

7.3.1 Surge in Global Adoption Due to High-Temperature Tolerance

7.4 >90 Nm

7.4.1 Increase in Deployment of Fpgas with >90 Nm Node Size in Automotive Applications

8 FPGA Market, by Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Sram

8.2.1 Easy and Customized Reconfiguration and Reprogramming

8.3 Flash

8.3.1 Low Power Consumption Features

8.4 Antifuse

8.4.1 Low Price Features and Ability to be Programmed Offline

9 Market Size for FPGA and Efpga

9.1 Introduction

9.2 FPGA

9.2.1 Parallel Data Processing Capabilities and Shorter Time-To-Market

9.3 Efpga

9.3.1 Higher Flexibility and Customized Postproduction

10 FPGA Market, by Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Telecommunications

10.3 Consumer Electronics

10.4 Test, Measurement & Emulation

10.5 Data Centers & Computing

10.6 Military & Aerospace

10.7 Industrial

10.8 Automotive

10.9 Healthcare

10.10 Multimedia

10.11 Broadcasting

11 FPGA Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.1.1 Overview of Key Growth Strategies Adopted by FPGA Companies

12.2 Revenue Analysis

12.3 Market Share Analysis (2021)

12.4 Company Evaluation Matrix

12.4.1 Stars

12.4.2 Emerging Leaders

12.4.3 Pervasive Players

12.4.4 Participants

12.5 Start-Up/Sme Evaluation Matrix

12.5.1 Progressive Companies

12.5.2 Responsive Companies

12.5.3 Dynamic Companies

12.5.4 Starting Blocks

12.6 Competitive Benchmarking

12.7 FPGA Market: Company Footprint

12.8 Competitive Scenario and Trends

12.8.1 Product Launches

12.8.2 Deals

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 Xilinx, Inc. (Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.)

13.1.2 Intel Corporation

13.1.3 Microchip Technology Inc.

13.1.4 Lattice Semiconductor Corporation

13.1.5 Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

13.1.6 Quicklogic Corporation

13.1.7 Efinix Inc.

13.1.8 Flex Logix Technologies, Inc.

13.1.9 Gowin Semiconductor Corporation

13.1.10 S2C

13.2 Other Players

13.2.1 Renesas Electronics Corporation

13.2.2 Agm Microelectronics

13.2.3 Shanghai Anlu Information Technology Co. Ltd.

13.2.4 Shenzhen Ziguang Tongchuang Electronics Co. Ltd.

13.2.5 Xi'An Zhiduoji Microelectronics Co. Ltd.

13.2.6 Leaflabs, LLC

13.2.7 Aldec, Inc.

13.2.8 Bytesnap Design

13.2.9 Enclustra

13.2.10 Ensilica

13.2.11 Gidel

13.2.12 Nuvation Engineering

13.2.13 Emupro Consulting Private Limited

13.2.14 Iwave Systems Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

13.2.15 Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

14 Appendix

