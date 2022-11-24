BBPA Announces New Board of Directors for 2023

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2022) - The Black Business and Professional Association (BBPA) elected its new board of directors at its annual general meeting on November 16, 2022. The meeting was held virtually, with a keynote address presented by Dr. Carl James.

The slate of nominees for the board of directors was introduced by Ross Cadastre and ratified by those present. Board members for 2023 are:

Ross Cadastre (Chair)

Janelle St. Omer (Vice Chair)

Camille Stewart-Edwards (Treasurer)

Bryan Duarte (Director)

Charles Buchanan (Director)

Carmen Hanson Hoyte (Director)

Pennie Santiago (Director)

Rustum Southwell (Director)

Stephen Dorsey (Director)

Tosin Ajibola (Director)

The BBPA's new board of directors will focus on a governance model with the goal of enhancing the association's mission forward. As always, the board of directors remain committed towards ensuring that the association is served by experienced, passionate, and qualified individuals.

This year also marks the BBPA's 40th anniversary and, to signify the milestone year, we will be embarking on the goal of raising $40 million. The purpose of this goal is to enable the association to further increase advocacy for equity and opportunity in the Black business community.

"In order for businesses to grow and thrive, they must continually evolve, and the same is true of non-profit organizations," says BBPA CEO Nadine Spencer. "This new slate of members and board format represents the evolution of our association. I am excited to watch our board members build on the foundation laid by their predecessors and further our work into the future."

President Ross Cadastre agrees: "I look forward to the coming year as this new crop of professionals help in the evolution of the BBPA. They are all dedicated community members and passionate about furthering the cause of Black business and entrepreneurship. Under their guidance and leadership, I have the assurance that the BBPA will continue its track record of excellence and effective community service. On behalf of the BBPA, I wish to express my heartfelt appreciation for their willingness to serve."

About the Black Business and Professional Association (BBPA):

Founded in 1983, the BBPA is a charitable organization whose mission is to advance Canada's Black community by facilitating the delivery of programs that support business and professional excellence, higher education, and economic development. Along with the Rise Up Pitch Competition, the BBPA presents the Annual Harry Jerome Awards, the National Black Business Convention (NBBPC), the BBPA National Scholarships, and workshops and programs at the BBPA Centre of Excellence.

For more information, please visit the BBPA online at www.bbpa.org, call 416-504-4097, or email communications@bbpa.org .

Media Contact:

Nadine Spencer

CEO, Black Business and Professional Association

nadine@bbpa.org

416-315-0697

