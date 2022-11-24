Submit Release
MEDIA ADVISORY - Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak and the Government of Canada to announce support for First Nations health and community safety initiatives

WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Please be advised that Grand Chief Garrison Settee of the Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO), Dr. Barry Lavallee, CEO of Keewatinohk Inniniw Minoayawin Inc. (KIM), and the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services, will announce recent investments to support First Nations health and community safety initiatives in Northern Manitoba.

Date: November 25, 2022
Time: 9 a.m. (CT)

Where:
102-1700 Ellice Avenue
Winnipeg, Manitoba  R3H 0B1 

For more information (media only):
Alison Murphy
Press Secretary
Office of the Honourable Patty Hajdu
Minister of Indigenous Services
Alison.Murphy@sac-isc.gc.ca

ISC Media Relations
media@sac-isc.gc.ca

Philip Paul-Martin
Communications Officer
Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak
204-612-1284
philip.paul.martin@mkonorth.com 

Michael Dubé
Communications Coordinator
Keewatinohk Inniniw Minoayawin Inc.
204-451-7205
michael.dube@kiminoayawin.com 

