MEDIA ADVISORY - Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak and the Government of Canada to announce support for First Nations health and community safety initiatives
WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Please be advised that Grand Chief Garrison Settee of the Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO), Dr. Barry Lavallee, CEO of Keewatinohk Inniniw Minoayawin Inc. (KIM), and the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services, will announce recent investments to support First Nations health and community safety initiatives in Northern Manitoba.
Date: November 25, 2022
Time: 9 a.m. (CT)
Where:
102-1700 Ellice Avenue
Winnipeg, Manitoba R3H 0B1
