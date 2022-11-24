Submit Release
News Search

There were 933 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 306,672 in the last 365 days.

Augmented Reality in Agriculture Global Market Report 2022: Need for Precise Field Monitoring to Drive Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Augmented Reality in Agriculture Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Application, Supply Chain Analysis, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The global augmented reality in agriculture market was valued at $0.84 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $4.89 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 34.49% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The market is primarily in its emerging stage, and it is expected to be driven by the increasing demand for food, increasing population, trend of digitalization in the industry (Industry 4.0) and agriculture (Agriculture 4.0), need for simulated training, and precise field monitoring.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The augmented reality in agriculture market is still in the early stages. The technology is yet to be properly explored for applications in agriculture. It finds its wide application in other industries, such as gaming, entertainment, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing.

Impact

With an increased worldwide focus on achieving digitization, industrialization, and sustainability, the shift to smart farming tools provides opportunities for companies to invest in technologically advanced tools.

Currently, the shift to digitization is more prominent in precision agriculture, smart farming, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things (IoT), and big data analytics, among others. The market is dominating in regions such as North America and Europe. This is attributed to the technological advancements and developments in equipment to enhance farming operations along with wider adaptability and technical knowledge among the farmers.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation 1: by Application

  • Indoor Farming
  • Outdoor Farming

Segmentation 2: by Solution

  • Hardware
  • Software
  • Service

Segmentation 3: by Region

  • North America - U.S., Canada, and Mexico
  • Europe - Germany, France, Netherlands, Italy, and Rest-of-Europe
  • U.K.
  • Asia-Pacific - Japan, India, Australia and New Zealand, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Rest-of-the-World - South America and Middle East and Africa

Demand - Drivers and Limitations

Following are the demand drivers for the augmented reality in agriculture market:

  • Digitization Powering the Next Green Revolution - Agriculture 4.0
  • AR as a Tool for Field Monitoring
  • Increased Demand for Spatial Computing Applications

Following are the challenges for the augmented reality in agriculture market:

  • Lack of Awareness
  • Limited R&D and Lack of Use-Cases of Agricultural Applications

Key Market Players

Company Type 1: Livestock Monitoring-Based Companies

  • Nedap Livestock Management

Company Type 2: Simulated Training-Based Companies

  • AMAZONEN-WERKE H. DREYER SE & Co. KG
  • CLAAS KGaA GmbH
  • EON Reality
  • Vaderstad Group

Company Type 3: Outdoor Crop Farming-Based Companies

  • Augmenta
  • Grow Glide, LLC
  • Plant Vision
  • Visual Logic, LLC
  • Anarky labs

Company Type 4: Integrated Application-Based Companies

  • Rams Creative Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
  • Program-Ace
  • Think Digital

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

2 Application

3 Products

4 Region

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

6 Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/40kdsc

Media Contact: 

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/augmented-reality-in-agriculture-global-market-report-2022-need-for-precise-field-monitoring-to-drive-growth-301686952.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

You just read:

Augmented Reality in Agriculture Global Market Report 2022: Need for Precise Field Monitoring to Drive Growth

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.