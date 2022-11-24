CSE Bulletin: Name & Symbol Change and Consolidation - Rritual Superfoods Inc. (RSF, RSF.WT)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 24 novembre/November 2022) - Rritual Superfoods Inc. (RSF, RSF.WT) has announced a name and symbol change to Aretto Wellness Inc. (ARTO, ARTO.WT) and a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every twenty (20) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 5,532,862 common shares.

The shares will begin trading on a consolidated basis and with a new name and CUSIP number on November 25, 2022.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on November 24, 2022. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

Rritual Superfoods Inc. (RSF, RSF.WT) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour Aretto Wellness Inc. (ARTO, ARTO.WT) et une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour vingt (20) actions ordinaires pré-regroupées.

En conséquent, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 5 532 862 actions ordinaires.

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sur une base consolidée et sous un nouveau nom et un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 25 novembre 2022.

Veuillez noter que tous les ordres ouverts seront annulés à la fin des activités le 24 novembre 2022. Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de saisir à nouveau leurs ordres en tenant compte du regroupement d'actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une base consolidée: le 25 NOV 2022 Record Date/Date d’enregistrement: le 28 NOV 2022 New Name/ Nouveau nom: Aretto Wellness Inc. New Symbol/ NOUVEAU symbole: ARTO NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 03990C 10 9 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA 03990C 10 9 5 Old Symbol/Vieux symbole: RSF Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 781073101/CA7810731017

.

Effective Date/ Date effective : le 25 NOV 2022 Record Date/Date d’enregistrement : le 28 NOV 2022 New Name/ Nouveau nom: Aretto Wellness Inc. 05MAR2024 Warrants New Symbol/ NOUVEAU symbole: ARTO.WT NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 03990C 11 7 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA 03990C 11 7 8 Old Symbol/Vieux symbole: RSF.WT Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 781073119/CA7810731199

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com