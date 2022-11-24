Claritas HealthTech Awarded Access by NHS to Assess Value of iRAD™ Image Enhancement in Chest Images of X-Ray, MRI, CT

/EIN News/ -- LONDON and SINGAPORE, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claritas HealthTech (“Claritas”), a healthcare technology company specializing in medical image enhancement and Artificial Intelligence (AI) assisted diagnostic tools, announces today that it has been awarded access to the National Covid-19 Chest Imaging Database (NCCID) curated by the AI Lab NHSE, after a rigorous and peer-reviewed assessment process to evaluate the benefits of iRADTM across modalities and conditions.



Claritas will carry out research using iRADTM, its image enhancement Software as a Medical Device (SaMD), with leading UK-based consultant Radiologists. The study will evaluate data across modalities (X-Rays, CT, and MRI) using multiple clinical, operational, and quality parameters for the benefit of patient outcomes.

“Recognising the need to evaluate the performance of new technologies with data representative of the population and by clinicians delivering that care, Claritas has designed a study to evaluate the benefits of iRADTM with data that is representative of that population,” commented, Dr. Arup Paul, Chief Clinical Strategy Officer at Claritas.

The parameters under assessment will include the optimisation of technical image quality, improvements in clinician interpretation, lesion identification and the potential of these enhanced data sets to train more accurate AI tools to further support clinicians and improve patient safety.

Dr. Paul added, “The evaluation of iRADTM using the NCCID could deliver benefits for patients and clinicians in multiple parts of the health ecosystem from screening programmes, A&E to complex intervention planning.”

Claritas conducts research and development in the fields of image enhancement, machine vision and artificial intelligence ("AI") with a focus on medical image processing and AI assisted interpretation and diagnostics. Claritas aims to transform the diagnostics industry with powerful and effective software products created using image enhancement and AI technology enabling and assisting doctors and physicians to make accurate diagnosis and improve patient lives.

