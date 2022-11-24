Governor Abbott, First Family Deliver Thanksgiving Day Meals On Wheels

November 24, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott and First Lady Cecilia Abbott, along with their daughter Audrey, today volunteered with Meals on Wheels Central Texas to help deliver Thanksgiving Day meals to those in need in Austin. The First Family was joined by Meals On Wheels Central Texas President and CEO Henry Van de Putte.

“The Meals On Wheels delivery is a bright spot for my family every year, and we are honored to help this incredible organization deliver hot meals to elderly Texans in need this Thanksgiving,” said Governor Abbott. “We are thankful for organizations like Meals On Wheels that fight hunger and loneliness among older Texans and for the volunteers who make the time to help their fellow Texans year-round. Cecilia and I have supported Meals On Wheels for years, and we encourage all Texans to look for ways to support those in their communities needing help. My family and I wish everyone across the Lone Star State a very blessed and happy Thanksgiving.”

Learn more about Meals On Wheels Texas.