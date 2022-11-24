Media Advisory – Fireside Chat on Climate Change, Finance, and Development

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Toronto Centre will be hosting a panel discussion on November 28 titled “Climate Change, Finance, and Development” following the 27th session of the Conference of the Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP-27) recently held in Egypt.



Members of the media are invited to attend the event at the Global Centre for Pluralism located at 330 Sussex Drive in Ottawa for a fireside chat between 5-6 p.m. EST.

Please RSVP to jshin@torontocentre.org if you’d like to attend or request 1-1 interviews with the spokespeople in attendance.

Who: Toronto Centre

Where: Global Centre for Pluralism, 330 Sussex Drive, Ottawa, Ontario

What: Fireside chat on Climate Change, Finance, and Development

When: Monday, November 28, 2022, 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. (4:30 p.m. – cocktail reception, 5-6 p.m. fireside chat)

Spokespeople:

Stefan Ingves – Governor, Central Bank of Sweden; Chair, Toronto Centre

Socorro Heysen – Superintendent of Banks, Insurance and Pension Fund Administrators of Peru; board member, Toronto Centre

Paul Samson – President, Centre for International Governance Innovation (CIGI)



About the Toronto Centre

Established in 1998, Toronto Centre is an independent not-for-profit organization that promotes financial stability and access to financial services globally. Its mission is to provide high-quality capacity-building programs for financial supervisors and regulators, primarily in emerging markets and developing countries. Since its inception, Toronto Centre has trained more than 20,000 supervisors and regulators from 190 jurisdictions. Toronto Centre is supported by Global Affairs Canada, the International Monetary Fund, and Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency. To learn more: www.torontocentre.org



For more information, please contact:

Judy Shin

Communications Lead, Toronto Centre

437-999-7643 | jshin@torontocentre.org