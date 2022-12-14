Local New Jersey Solar Company Educates Homeowners That Not Everyone Qualifies for Solar Panel Installation

Go-Solar-New-Jersey-Logo solar installation for a NJ homeowner

Go Solar New Jersey wants homeowners to realize that solar power is an excellent choice, but not for every homeowner.

HAINESPORT, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- There has never been a better time to choose solar panel installation in New Jersey, say the owners of Go Solar New Jersey . “One reason to choose solar is that it produces clean energy, without fumes, emissions, or pollutants. A homeowner can then reduce their overall carbon footprint without sacrificing the use of electronics and appliances.”The team notes other solar panel benefits as well. “ Solar installation means reducing and even eliminating electric bills. Electronics can be upgraded without worrying about increased costs. Investing in solar also means less worry about skyrocketing energy rates!”Owners of Go Solar New Jersey also note that solar panel installation typically increases a home’s value, usually by about 4% or more. “Homeowners can then build equity in the home faster or sell for top dollar if they put it on the real estate market.”Most homes in the state are an excellent fit for solar, the team notes. “In most cases, a home doesn’t need to be overly large or face a certain direction for solar panels to work effectively,” they assert. “Also, when a team is sent to a home for an evaluation and price quote, we check how well that structure might support those panels.” They note a few things that contractors check, including the roof’s overall condition and nearby obstructions, such as large trees.“The majority of homes in the state are perfect for solar,” they mention. “Despite our unpleasant winters, we also enjoy enough sunlight throughout the year to make solar a great investment. Additionally, current tax credits and other incentives make solar more affordable than ever. As a result, homeowners will save more money than ever before over the course of solar panel ownership!”However, the owners of Go Solar New Jersey do caution that not every home is the right fit for a solar panel installation. “We do get a rare instance of a home not having a large enough roof to support all the panels needed for a family’s energy consumption.”The crew mentions a few other obstacles to enjoying solar energy on the property. “Solar panels need direct sunlight to work effectively,” they note. “In turn, it’s vital that a homeowner be willing to trim back overgrown tree branches that might obstruct those panels. Unfortunately, we have met a few homeowners who simply weren’t willing to do that.”Are there any other issues that might affect solar panel efficiency? “Other obstructions around a property might make solar panels less efficient,” they note. “This might include high rises, billboards, or other features that simply can’t be removed.”Other potential reasons why a homeowner doesn't qualify for solar is if their credit score is too low or they're not able to achieve the financing to "go solar."Also, the team at Go Solar New Jersey notes that a roof doesn’t need to be overly strong to support solar panels, as a solar array isn’t necessarily heavy. “However, a contractor typically needs to remove those panels for roof repairs and then reattach that solar racking system after their work is finished. That work adds to roof repair costs overall. In turn, it’s best to address needed repairs or reroofing before choosing a solar installation.”While some homes might not be a good fit for solar, the owners of Go Solar New Jersey note that these are typically rare exceptions. “Homeowners should remember that our crew is dedicated to providing solar to as many properties in the state as possible. We’re also very highly trained in solar installation, and able to design an array that works around various roof styles and other challenges. We’re also happy to answer all questions about solar for properties before any work begins!”Go Solar New Jersey is currently providing FREE solar installation price quotes in New Jersey. To schedule an appointment, visit their website and fill out a contact form or give them a call. Their business location is 3304 Sylon Blvd #2, Hainesport, NJ 08036 . However, they encourage homeowners to call quickly so as to not miss out on tax credits and other financial incentives and to start enjoying solar for their homes as quickly as possible.

Go Solar New Jersey - Solar Panel Installation for Green Environment