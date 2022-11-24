Submit Release
News Search

There were 961 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 306,718 in the last 365 days.

Oxylabs Unveils Real Estate Scraper

Oxylabs' Real Estate Scraper API will now allow businesses to extract public data from numerous real estate aggregators

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2022 / Oxylabs, the leading premium proxy and public web data acquisition solution provider, has launched its Real Estate Scraper API, enabling automated data acquisition from a large variety of real estate websites.

The real estate industry has begun using web scraping significantly, enabling companies to extract valuable non-traditional data. For instance, most real estate ads exist online and web scraping is the primary technology allowing the collection of such intelligence, which, once analyzed, allows betting on data-backed decisions.

In addition, such features as proximity and dispersion of points of interest have been shown to have strong predictive power for property value. While these data points are extremely valuable, getting a constant and reliable stream is challenging, which has created a rising interest in real estate external data providers.

"Within the realm of data and information, scraping provides virtually limitless opportunities to businesses and individuals alike. Our internal research revealed that real estate web scraping has been growing significantly, with our sales teams noticing a sharp rise in client inquiries. Businesses use automated data acquisition to drive revenue and, at the same time, improve the livelihood of consumers through use cases such as creating data aggregators." Nedas Vi&scaron;niauskas, Commercial Product Owner at Oxylabs

Oxylabs stands at the forefront of automated public web data gathering, holding numerous patents for technologies associated with the field. Expansion into real estate data scraping is another step toward reaffirming the company's commitment to innovation in the industry.

While Oxylabs has always provided infrastructure for scraping real estate data, it previously necessitated the usage of in-house scrapers. With the newest release, Oxylabs will make real estate data scraping accessible and cost effective to businesses of all sizes.

About Oxylabs

Established in 2015, Oxylabs is a premium proxy and public web data acquisition solution provider, enabling companies of all sizes to utilize the power of big data. Constant innovation, a large patent portfolio, and a focus on ethics have allowed Oxylabs to become a global leader in the data acquisition industry and forge close ties with dozens of Fortune Global 500 companies. In 2022, Oxylabs was named the fastest-growing public data gathering solutions company in Europe in the Financial Times' FT 1000 list.

Media Contacts

Vytautas Kirjazovas
Oxylabs.io
Email: press@oxylabs.io

SOURCE: Oxylabs

View source version on accesswire.com:


https://www.accesswire.com/728332/Oxylabs-Unveils-Real-Estate-Scraper

You just read:

Oxylabs Unveils Real Estate Scraper

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.