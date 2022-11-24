Submit Release
Brand New Addiction Treatment Center Serving Palm Springs To Open Later This Month

Coachella Valley Recovery Center has announced it will open its doors this November, offering a new premier behavioral health treatment option outside the metro Palm Springs area.

Addiction and substance use disorders are on the rise across the nation. Just in the Riverside County and Palm Springs area, it is estimated that over 6% of the population meet the criteria for a drinking problemr.

In 2020, the state of California suffered 8,908 overdose deaths; this marks a 44% increase in deaths related to overdose in just one year and a 91% increase over five years. The drastic increase in deaths related to overdose is primarily due to the rising problem of opioids and fentanyl across the nation. Just between January and June of 2022, over 200 people lost their lives due to an overdose involving fentanyl. This caused the Riverside County Board of Supervisors to establish a countywide public campaign to increase the awareness of the fentanyl epidemic and help educate the public.

Riverside County and the metro Palm Springs area are not immune to the addiction crisis that countless communities across the nation face. That is why quality treatment centers are needed now more than ever before.

Coachella Valley Recovery Center is a family-owned and operated rehab facility here to help those in need. CVRC offers recovery dedicated to rebuilding families and the lives impacted by the addiction crisis in America, with comprehensive treatment programs designed with needs of the person in mind.

Coachella Valley Recovery Center's approach to treatment focuses on combining holistic options with evidence-based, proven modalities. CVRC's boutique treatment environment allows clients to focus on their personal recovery journey, away from outside distractions.

Coachella Valley Recovery Center will be offering comprehensive medical detox services and a full residential inpatient rehab program to the Palm Springs area. Continuing outpatient care and dual diagnosis therapy programs are also available to those who may require those services during their recovery process. 

Coachella Valley Recovery Center focuses on placing the needs and goals of the individual above all else; as every person is different, each substance use treatment plan needs to be equally unique. That is why CVRC also offers holistic music therapy, art therapy, yoga therapy, and nutritional diet plans during treatment, in addition to evidence-based therapy approaches.

To learn more about how Coachella Valley Recovery Center can help those in need of addiction treatment, call (442)-888-6482 to speak to a representative, email them at info@my-cvrc.com, or visit their website at https://coachellavalleyrecoverycenter.com/.

