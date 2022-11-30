Celebrate Orthodox New Year in Style with the Official Golden Vasilopita Coin

St. Basil Golden Vasilopita Coin Saint Basil Vasilopita Coin Front and Back

The Official St. Basil Vasilopita Coin is a uniquely beautiful gift to be discovered in the traditional Vasilopita Cake as part of Greek Orthodox New Year.

Traditions are what keep families bound together; an extension of the past that helps inform our present. Enjoying and honoring traditions of our ancestors is holding onto the people we love.”” — Elias Papadeas