Celebrate Orthodox New Year in Style with the Official Golden Vasilopita Coin
The Official St. Basil Vasilopita Coin is a uniquely beautiful gift to be discovered in the traditional Vasilopita Cake as part of Greek Orthodox New Year.
Traditions are what keep families bound together; an extension of the past that helps inform our present. Enjoying and honoring traditions of our ancestors is holding onto the people we love.””DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The online store, Patmos Press, was created by Father George Papadeas, the very first American-born Greek Orthodox priest in the United States, who for almost 60 years has distributed the most popular Holy Week books and gifts to the Eastern Orthodox community. Patmos Press is pleased to announce that the Official Golden St. Basil Vasilopita Coin is now available to order with four different options.
— Elias Papadeas
The Vasilopita is a cake (directly translated as “sweet bread of Basil”) made to honor the day of Saint Basil on New Year’s Eve. According to tradition, a coin is baked into the cake and whoever finds it in their slice is considered blessed with good luck for the New Year. The coin is symbolic of the hope of liberty, health, and happiness not just for the recipient but for all those that take part in the ceremony.
Father George designed the coin to highlight this spiritual and joyous occasion in the hope that families would use it to advance this treasured tradition. The coin itself is minted in gold-plated brass with an image of Saint Basil on one side and the byzantine eagle on the other; it serves as a unique alternative and a keepsake reminder to the usual quarter-dollar coin wrapped in foil that is so often used.
The coins are now available with four display options, the most popular of which includes a beloved Vasilopita story for those looking for a truly unique gift. There are significant quantity-based discounts available for those looking to purchase multiple coins as gifts or to use them in fundraising.
Elias Papadeas
Patmos Press
+1 3862906528
email us here