Malaysia’s National Elections

On behalf of the United States, I congratulate the people of Malaysia for their national elections and Anwar Ibrahim for his election as Prime Minister. Millions of Malaysians cast their ballots, many for the first time, making the 15th general election a demonstration of the power of democracy.

The United States and Malaysia have forged a strong relationship – a comprehensive partnership – rooted in close economic, people-to-people, and security ties. We look forward to deepening our friendship and cooperation based on shared democratic principles and respect for human rights and the rule of law. We remain committed to working with Malaysia to advance a free and open, connected, prosperous, secure, and resilient Indo-Pacific region.