Jan Kestle Receives Lifetime Achievement Award From The Canadian Marketing Association

Leader in Stem is the First Female Data Scientist to Receive This Honour

Pictured above: Jan Kestle, President and Founder, Environics Analytics

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- President of Environics Analytics, Jan Kestle, has received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Canadian Marketing Association (CMA). Presented at a gala ceremony on November 18, 2022, the award recognizes the immeasurable contributions and impact that Jan has made in developing best-in-class data and analytics for the marketing community.



This is the first time that the CMA’s Lifetime Achievement Award has been presented to a female data scientist, and follows Jan’s recognition as one of 14 Canadians recognized in the top 250 leaders globally through Insight250—a ranking published by the European Society for Opinion and Market Research (ESOMAR)—for her contributions in elevating and enhancing market research, data-driven marketing and enterprise business intelligence.

“I am incredibly honoured to receive this recognition, particularly as a woman in STEM,” says Jan Kestle. “It demonstrates the importance of data-driven decision making, not only in marketing but for the overall well-being of Canada. With life and business advancing at an ever-accelerating rate, its so gratifying to see the adoption of data and analytics everywhere.”

Jan built a career on a simple but profound truth: that we can improve the lives of Canadians through transformative data and analytics by using statistics and mathematics to help solve business problems and improve society.

“We are thrilled to present Jan with the CMA’s Lifetime Achievement Award. She has been a pioneer in insights and analytics, and a mentor and an inspiration to countless marketers throughout her career,” said Sartaj Sarkaria, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Diversity Officer, CMA. “Her support to the CMA community is immeasurable through her many roles over the years, including board director, chair of multiple committees and councils, and champion of many of our initiatives.”

Jan has been a leader in the marketing information and statistics communities for five decades. She is a member of the Canadian Statistics Advisory Council, the Board of the Morrisette School for Entrepreneurship at Western University and serves on the Dean’s Advisory Boards of TMU’s Ted Rogers and McMaster’s DeGroote business schools.

