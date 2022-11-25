Clean India Mission Drive by Ratikanta Kanungo on the occasion of his anniversary in Patkura Odisha

Ratikant Kanungo Mission

BHUBANESWAR, ODISHA, INDIA, November 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Ratikanta organized a Clean India Mission Drive at the Shibani Institute of technical education to celebrate his anniversary. Many dignitaries were present on this occasion.

Ratikanta and Shibani institute staff have worked to organize this drive. A cleanliness drive was going on for almost 3 hours. Speaking on occasion, Mr. Ratikanta, INC leader from Bhadrakh, said, “I am honored to be present here. The Shibani institute of technical education staff takes care of this area, and we have pledged to make the environs neat and clean.

I thank my team for providing brooms and other equipment to make this cleanliness drive successful. We hope to receive continuous support from them even in the future” Addressing the gathering, Institute principal Prof. Jyoti prasad Patra said, “I am thankful to Mr. Ratikanta and College staff for giving me this great opportunity.

Clean India Drive is significant for the community, and this initiative will go a long way in inculcating awareness among the students about environment conservation. Let us all resolve to use only cloth bags and make Bhadrakh polythene-free and clean zone,” emphasizing the need to protect and conserve the environment.

The Shibani group has always protected and conserved the environment. We propagate sustainable ways in all our business practices. I am happy to see the high enthusiasm exhibited by the students who have come forth for the drive. Let us pledge not only to clean our campus, but we will also motivate others to do so.”

Last year, the Shibani group also provided brooms and cleaning equipment. It will be a great way to involve students actively in the drive and make them more conscious and aware of the cleanliness and environment and its conservation. One can see the success of last year’s Clean India Mission inside the Engineering campus with the neat and clean surroundings and greenery.