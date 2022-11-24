Black Friday Verizon Deals (2022): Early iPad, Apple Watch & Cell Phone Savings Revealed by The Consumer Post
Save on Verizon deals at the early Black Friday sale, featuring cell phone, tablet & smartwatch sales for new & existing customersBOSTON, USA, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Friday researchers have listed all the top early Verizon deals for Black Friday 2022, together with discounts on Galaxy S22, Pixel 7, iPhone 14, Apple Watch 8, Apple Watch Ultra and more. View the latest deals by clicking the links listed below.
Best Verizon iPhone Deals:
Save up to $1,000 on a wide range of Apple iPhones (Verizon.com)
Best Verizon Galaxy Phone Deals:
Save up to 64% on Samsung Galaxy smartphones (Verizon.com)
More Verizon Deals:
Save on a wide range of connected smartwatches (Verizon.com)
The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Black Friday shoppers can save extra money this holiday season by using the free browser extension from Capital One Shopping. It’s completely free for everyone and applies available coupons while shopping online. Their lightweight browser add-on checks for coupon codes across more than a hundred thousand retailer websites, helping millions of online shoppers save money. Capital One Shopping compensates The Consumer Post when the browser add-on is installed using the link provided.
About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an affiliate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)
Source: The Consumer Post
Andrew Mathews
Nicely Network
email us here