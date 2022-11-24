Flash News: OKX sponsors FT Crypto Summit; launches Thanksgiving Giveaway event

/EIN News/ -- VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the world-leading cryptocurrency platform, has issued business updates for the week ending 25 November, 2022.



OKX sponsors Financial Times winter crypto summit

OKX is pleased to announce that it is sponsoring the winter edition of the Financial Times "Crypto and Digital Asset Summit”.

This event will gather industry leaders including regulators, policy makers, senior DeFi and TradFi executives, institutional investors and hedge fund representatives, to share their insights on the market and the evolution of the crypto industry.

At the event, Tim Byun, OKX Global Government Relations Officer, will speak on a panel entitled "An industry in crisis and the evolution of crypto’s purpose".

The Financial Times "Crypto and Digital Asset Summit: Winter Edition" will take place on November 28 in London.

OKX launches Thanksgiving Giveaway Event

On November 24, OKX launched its Thanksgiving Giveaway event. Taking place on Twitter, this event gives users the chance to share in a $10,000 USDT prize pool simply by retweeting and trying out the OKX DEX.

The steps to enter are as follows:

1/ Follow OKX Web3 Twitter at @okxweb3

2/ Retweet + Like our Twitter post

3/ Tag a friend

4/ Complete a Google form with OKX wallet address and proof of steps 1-3

5/ Trade on our DEX during the campaign period (no minimum amount)

The OKX DEX offers expansive multi-chain support, supporting 10+ chains, 100+ DEXs and 100,000+ coins, and allowing single-click swaps between chains. It also delivers optimal transaction paths and the best execution rates via X Routing while offering leading security that helps users detect risky tokens and ensures that transactions are secure.

The OKX Thanksgiving Giveaway event will run until December 1, 2022.

About OKX

OKX is the second biggest global crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading web3 ecosystem. Trusted by more than 20 million global customers, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for investors and professional traders everywhere.

Beyond OKX’s exchange, the OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.