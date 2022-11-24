The Global Augmented Reality (AR) Market is expected to grow by $157.21 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 28.71% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Augmented Reality (AR) Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the augmented reality (AR) market and it is poised to grow by $157.21 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 28.71% during the forecast period. Our report on the augmented reality (AR) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04340406/?utm_source=PRN

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing investments in AR technology, rising demand from various application segments, and increasing adoption of AR-enabled smart glasses.

The augmented reality (AR) market is segmented as below:

By Application

Enterprise

Retail

Media and entertainment

Healthcare

Others

By Component

By Geographical Landscape

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the increasing AR integration in mobile devices as one of the prime reasons driving the augmented reality (AR) market growth during the next few years. Also, platform-independent and growing number of acquisitions and partnerships will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the augmented reality (AR) market covers the following areas:

Augmented reality (AR) market sizing

Augmented reality (AR) market forecast

Augmented reality (AR) market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading augmented reality (AR) market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Atheer Inc, Dynabook Inc., Facebook Inc., Inglobe Technologies Srl, Marxent Labs LLC, Maxst Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Optinvent, PTC Inc., Qualcomm Inc., RealWear Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., Sony Group Corp., Ultraleap Ltd., Upskill, Vuzix Corp., Wikitude GmbH, and Zugara Inc. Also, the augmented reality (AR) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04340406/?utm_source=PRN

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker